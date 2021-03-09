Supper ADX DX
- Experts
- Miss Nathita Kaenmun
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA run Only EURUSD at Timefram H1
Balance start 1000$
Indicator with ADX to be confirm trend and DX for Entry (New Calculate)
MM with martingale system open not over 15 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30%
Before run real you can optimise new every time with your balance your risk that you take risk.
Inside have 3 EA with normal martingale Balance lot device and Fix Lot and last one have TP/SL
Real account monitoring : Click
Welcome to make cash flow everyday