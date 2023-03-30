Golden Ducat NAS — is an advanced system designed specifically for GOLD trading.

The basis of the system is a unique custom indicator. This is not a grid, not Martingale.





How to run it:





You need to place the EA on the XAUUSD chart ONLY TIMEFRAMES M5 .













Attention :





You can start trading with a minimum initial deposit of $50

Recommended leverage is 1:100 or more.

Highly recommended VPS hosting 24/7.









Options:





Maximum deposit risk, %

Fixed lot, if 0 then auto

Take Profit,pip

Stop Loss,pip

Virtual, Take Profit,pip

Virtual, install at no loss after pip count

Period for MA verification

Smoothing method for MA verification

Price type for MA verification



