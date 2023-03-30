Golden Ducat NAS
- Experts
-
- Version: 7.1
- Updated: 30 March 2023
- Activations: 5
Golden Ducat NAS — is an advanced system designed specifically for GOLD trading.
The basis of the system is a unique custom indicator. This is not a grid, not Martingale.
How to run it:
You need to place the EA on the XAUUSD chart ONLY TIMEFRAMES M5.
Attention :
You can start trading with a minimum initial deposit of $50
Recommended leverage is 1:100 or more.
Highly recommended VPS hosting 24/7.
Options:
Maximum deposit risk, %
Fixed lot, if 0 then auto
Take Profit,pip
Stop Loss,pip
Virtual, Take Profit,pip
Virtual, install at no loss after pip count
Period for MA verification
Smoothing method for MA verification
Price type for MA verification