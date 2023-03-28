Advanced Wakarimasu is an expert advisor based on the RSI and ATR strategy combined with other indicators, forming very precise entries while making little use of martingale.

General recommendations: M15 AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. It can also be used on other pairs, use lot sizes according to your account. Recommended to use 0.01 lot for every 5000 USD.

Signal https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/1840351?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=account

Backtest Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rMWyHQo2K4&t=69s

Features:

It operates at a predetermined time, having control over when it starts and stops trading.

It has an equity stop based on a percentage, allowing you to determine how much drawdown you want in your account, and the robot will close positions if that level is reached.

It is easy to set up and does not require advanced knowledge.

Select the risk settings Lot - Lot size

Allow Trading on Holidays - True enables and False disables.

Set Maximum number of orders - Used to set a maximum number of orders, not to exceed 15.

Maximum Spread - Set in Pips Ex: 3.0 = 30 points.

Max Drawdown in Percent - Selects the maximum drawdown of capital to close all orders.

Max Drawdown in Money - Maximum drawdown in money, 0 disables. To configure trading hours Hour to Start Trading - Trading start time.

Minute to Start Trading - Trading start minute.

Hour to Stop Trading - Stop time, the robot will only stop trading if all orders are closed. If an order is closed after the stop time, the robot will stop trading until the start time.

Minute to Stop Trading - Stop time, the robot will only stop trading if all orders are closed. If an order is closed after the stop minute, the robot will stop trading until the start time.



