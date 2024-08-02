Perfect HL trendline with breaks alert

This indicator calculate trendline base on high, low of two period: fast and slow. From that, we have two line for fast signal and low signal. We tested many time on many assets, in most case, when fast signal crossup slow signal, price going up and vice verser.

We also add alert function when two signal line crossed.

For most effecient, user can change fast and slow period in setting.

This indicator is good advice for price move. It better when combine with other trend indicator. For me, i use this with 2 other EMA (89,34) and only buy when price above EMA (89,34) and fast signal line above slow signal line.