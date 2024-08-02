Perfect HL trendline with breaks alert
- Indicators
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Minh Truong PhamHello, my name is Pham and I am a programmer and trader! At here, I create amazing forex indicators and expert advisors for Metatrader.
I will try:
+ Provide best tools base on my 5 years experience as a trader and 10 years as a programmer.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 2 August 2024
- Activations: 5
This indicator calculate trendline base on high, low of two period: fast and slow. From that, we have two line for fast signal and low signal. We tested many time on many assets, in most case, when fast signal crossup slow signal, price going up and vice verser.
We also add alert function when two signal line crossed.
For most effecient, user can change fast and slow period in setting.
This indicator is good advice for price move. It better when combine with other trend indicator. For me, i use this with 2 other EMA (89,34) and only buy when price above EMA (89,34) and fast signal line above slow signal line.