EA Preman Pasar

WARNING!! We do not promise huge profits!! Because the amount of profit depends on the capital you use.

What you need to know
This is made with a very mature calculation, embedded with a very good strategy. No matter how much capital you use, it will generate a consistent profit of 10% every month.

EA Preman Pasar will help you generate 10% profit every month calculated from the capital you use.

EA Preman Pasar will only open order according to market price calculation, open order will be closed if it has generated accumulated profit.

Open order will not be excessive, and consistently maintain open order to always profit. If there is a floating minus then the order will remain open until a profit occurs, the pending order will be standby for the next order with 2x lots from the initial lot (scalping martiangel) and the pending order will be open if the price is touched if the price continues to move against the open order at that time, Consistently EA will maintain that open orders can be profits calculated based on the accumulation of open orders.
EA Preman Pasar will only do an open order if the previous order has been closed.

The lot is adjusted to the capital you use,
for lot arrangements as follows:

(follow the lot rules like this)

Use TimeFrame H1

capital $200, lot 0.01

capital $400, lot 0.02

capital $600, lot 0.03

capital $800, lot 0.04

capital $1000, lot 0.05

etc.

We suggest using a minimum capital of $1000 with a lot of 0.02 for safe trading.

for parameter setting, you can check it in the available image.

if you have made a purchase, for other parameter settings you can ask me in the chat

fast response telegram : (coming soon)

noted: big capital, small lots = safe



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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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This market worker robot, made by experts who are experts in the field of forex trading. Experienced in trading, and made thousands of percent profit during his career. market worker robots are created for you, as assistants who will work to generate profits in the forex market. 24 hours non-stop. The strategy embedded in it is based on the MA indicator to open buy or sell positions. Equipped with TP, SL, Trailing Stop settings, multiplier, working hours, and complete MA indicator settings th
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