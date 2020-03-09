Kuli Pasar

This market worker robot, made by experts who are experts in the field of forex trading. Experienced in trading, and made thousands of percent profit during his career.

market worker robots are created for you, as assistants who will work to generate profits in the forex market. 24 hours non-stop.

The strategy embedded in it is based on the MA indicator to open buy or sell positions. Equipped with TP, SL, Trailing Stop settings, multiplier, working hours, and complete MA indicator settings that can be changed.

You can check the attached screenshots and short videos.

You can use small capital to start and make big profits for extraordinary profits

can be used in the main pair

EURUSD

GBPUSD

the robot will open a position based on the MA indicator

suitable for use on TF H1

recommended lots

$100 capital = lot 0.01

$1000 capital = lot 0.1

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Background It only needs a small initial deposit. Suitable for multi-currency trading. Real account monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/294440 Operation Principle The EA opens orders based on a built-in indicator. The EA determines the order with the greatest negative profit each tick. Then the determines the total profit of Buy and Sell orders on each currency pair. If the total profit of Buy or Sell orders on each currency pair plus the amount of the order with the greatest negative p
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
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EA Preman Pasar
Ade Bayu Rusdiansyah
Experts
WARNING!! We do not promise huge profits!! Because the amount of profit depends on the capital you use. What you need to know This is made with a very mature calculation, embedded with a very good strategy. No matter how much capital you use, it will generate a consistent profit of 10% every month. EA Preman Pasar will help you generate 10% profit every month calculated from the capital you use. EA Preman Pasar will only open order according to market price calculation, open order will be cl
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