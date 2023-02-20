WARNING!! We do not promise huge profits!! Because the amount of profit depends on the capital you use.





What you need to know

This is made with a very mature calculation, embedded with a very good strategy. No matter how much capital you use, it will generate a consistent profit of 10% every month.





EA Preman Pasar will help you generate 10% profit every month calculated from the capital you use.





EA Preman Pasar will only open order according to market price calculation, open order will be closed if it has generated accumulated profit.





Open order will not be excessive, and consistently maintain open order to always profit. If there is a floating minus then the order will remain open until a profit occurs, the pending order will be standby for the next order with 2x lots from the initial lot (scalping martiangel) and the pending order will be open if the price is touched if the price continues to move against the open order at that time, Consistently EA will maintain that open orders can be profits calculated based on the accumulation of open orders.

EA Preman Pasar will only do an open order if the previous order has been closed.





The lot is adjusted to the capital you use,

for lot arrangements as follows:

(follow the lot rules like this)

Use TimeFrame H1

capital $200, lot 0.01 capital $400, lot 0.02 capital $600, lot 0.03 capital $800, lot 0.04 capital $1000, lot 0.05 etc. We suggest using a minimum capital of $1000 with a lot of 0.02 for safe trading.

for parameter setting, you can check it in the available image.





if you have made a purchase, for other parameter settings you can ask me in the chat

