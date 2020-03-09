Kuli Pasar

This market worker robot, made by experts who are experts in the field of forex trading. Experienced in trading, and made thousands of percent profit during his career.

market worker robots are created for you, as assistants who will work to generate profits in the forex market. 24 hours non-stop.

The strategy embedded in it is based on the MA indicator to open buy or sell positions. Equipped with TP, SL, Trailing Stop settings, multiplier, working hours, and complete MA indicator settings that can be changed.

You can check the attached screenshots and short videos.

You can use small capital to start and make big profits for extraordinary profits

can be used in the main pair

EURUSD

GBPUSD

the robot will open a position based on the MA indicator

suitable for use on TF H1

recommended lots

$100 capital = lot 0.01

$1000 capital = lot 0.1

