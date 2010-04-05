Malakor AUDUSD

This EA run Only AUDUSD at Timefram H1

Balance start 100$

Indicator with EMA to be confirm trend and CCI for Entry

MM with martingale system open not over 10 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30%

Before run real you can optimise new  every time with your balance your risk

Inside have 2 EA with normal  martingale for set TP/Distance 

My EA USE ATR for calculate distance between order

Real account monitoring :  Please scand QRCode at Picture 

Remark: Setting I wll send to you afer you bought because I will optimize to you with your balance and Money managment plan

