Malakor AUDUSD
- Experts
- Miss Nathita Kaenmun
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA run Only AUDUSD at Timefram H1
Balance start 100$
Indicator with EMA to be confirm trend and CCI for Entry
MM with martingale system open not over 10 order and Can setting stop-loss begin set 30%
Before run real you can optimise new every time with your balance your risk
Inside have 2 EA with normal martingale for set TP/Distance
My EA USE ATR for calculate distance between order
Real account monitoring : Please scand QRCode at Picture
Remark: Setting I wll send to you afer you bought because I will optimize to you with your balance and Money managment plan