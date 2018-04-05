A big thank you for your interest in our product.

About our product: MustForex Scalper V1 Premium Expert advisor

Its follows a determined Scalping strategy. It trades the breakouts from relative highs and lows takes an opportunity on each scalping set in the market. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with ATR stop loss and ATR take profit to protect your account.

Since the strategy works with quick scalping profits it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and low commission broker.

The back tests shown in the screenshots below. There might be better or worse inputs. Please download the free demo to try your own back testing/optimizing.

This EA does not use any martingale or grid strategies.

Works on any Forex Pair or Index.

Recommended pairs for H1 CHART : (EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY)

Default inputs is pre-set for EURUSD H1.

Please see screenshots bellow for the back test complete on GBPUSD with 100% quality tick data.

Please be responsible with your trading funds and only invest money that you can afford to lose.





2-20 trades per day with our MustForex Scalper V1 EA.

In-depth automated trading with every trade.

Every trade protected with Stop Loss/Take profit .

Trailing stop/Break Even.

24/7 quick Support .





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If you require any support or interested what set files our team using drop us a message on mql5 or email at: Support@mustforex.com

Disclaimer: Past results are not guarantee of future results



















