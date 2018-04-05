MustForex 7 in 1

A big thank you for your interest in our product. 

About our product: MustForex 7 in 1 Premium Expert advisor

Its follows a determined Swing & Scalping strategy. Trades most popular x7 individual swing trading strategy's. Each strategy works on its own as well as all together. takes an opportunity on each scalping and swing set in the market. Profits can be locked by the adjustable trailing stop/Break Even inputs. Every trade protected with ATR stop loss and ATR take profit to protect your account.

Since the strategy works with quick x7 individual swing trading strategy's -  it is highly suggested to trade with a low spread and low commission broker. 

The back tests shown in the screenshots below. There might be better or worse inputs. Please download the free demo to try your own back testing/optimizing. 

This EA does not use any martingale or grid strategies.

Works on any Forex Pair or Index.

Recommended pairs for H1 CHART : (EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY)  

Default inputs is pre-set for EURUSD H1.

Please see screenshots bellow for the back test complete on EURUSD H1 with 100% quality tick data. 

Please be responsible with your trading funds and only invest money that you can afford to lose. 


2-20 trades per day with our MustForex 7 in 1

In-depth automated trading with every trade.

Every trade protected with Stop Loss/Take profit .

Trailing stop/Break Even.

24/7 quick Support .


 Check our recommended Forex Broker provider!
 Forex Broker provider Website: https://fwd.cx/CkbcH5WwaTDv


Check our recommended Forex VPS provider!

Forex VPS provider Website: https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=47151


Our Website: https://mustforex.com/


If you require any support or interested what set files our team using drop us a message on mql5 or email at:  Support@mustforex.com

Disclaimer: Past results are not guarantee of future results


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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