Rapid Trade Manager

Are you looking for a cool expert where you can manage your orders easily and fast?

I have good news because by using Rapid Trade Manager you can:

  • calculate the risk per trade (percentage or fixed amount)
  • manage your open orders individually
  • choose from a variety of features such as: Take Profit, Partial Close, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Close All and Close Order.

Note! Doesn't work in the Strategy Tester

If you are interested check out my videos for more.

More info about the 📈Rapid Trade Manager📈: https://rapidtrademanager.com

You can join our discord server here: https://discord.com/invite/X3NhGrtDky



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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Rapid Trade Manager MT5
Jozsef Erdos
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Are you looking for a cool expert where you can manage your orders easily and fast? I have good news because by using Rapid Trade Manager you can:   calculate the risk per trade (percentage or fixed amount) manage your open orders individually choose from a variety of features such as: Take Profit, Partial Close, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Close All and Close Order. Note! Doesn't work in the Strategy Tester If you are interested check out my videos for more. More info about the Rap
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