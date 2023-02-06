Rapid Trade Manager

Are you looking for a cool expert where you can manage your orders easily and fast?

I have good news because by using Rapid Trade Manager you can:

  • calculate the risk per trade (percentage or fixed amount)
  • manage your open orders individually
  • choose from a variety of features such as: Take Profit, Partial Close, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break Even, Close All and Close Order.

Note! Doesn't work in the Strategy Tester

If you are interested check out my videos for more.

More info about the 📈Rapid Trade Manager📈: https://rapidtrademanager.com

You can join our discord server here: https://discord.com/invite/X3NhGrtDky



