Red Devil Shorter MT4

The Red Devil Shorter is a fully automatic short setup based on EMA and SMA.

Attention: Only 9 of 10 copies left at the price of $250, after that the price goes up to $499

We use this great EA exclusively for the EUR/CHF pair, as we developed it specifically for that.

The idea behind the setup is the weakness the EUR/CHF shows in the default time.

The trades are mainly closed by counter signals or the set time. In rare cases, trades are closed by the SL.

Nevertheless, every trade has an SL.

The tests on the screenshots were carried out in 5min and 30min charts. It can be set whether the EA uses a fixed lot size or the position size is calculated as a percentage of the balance. With the settings shown in the screenshot, we recommend 3 - 6% risk per trade.

All tests were performed with high quality data from Dukascopy. Do not rely on your broker's data in MT4 or MT5, they are usually not of high quality and give false results.

The time setting is based on Central European Time UTC +1 (winter time). Depending on the time zone and server time, it must be adjusted accordingly.

We recommend choosing a broker with a low spread and little slippage. For example, we have had good experiences with   ICMarketsEU-Live or ICMarketsInternational-Live.


Features:

  • The back tests were carried out in EUR/CHF.
  • The back tests were carried out on the 5min and 30min chart.
  • A chart must be called up for each symbol and the EA played on it.
  • Ideally, run the EA on a VPS.
  • No grid or martingale system.
  • The EA doesn't use historical data reading or over-optimization, we don't tamper with our tests.
  • Every trade has a SL.
  • The trades are closed by SL, counter-signal or time-dependent.
  • Tested on 100% quality data from Dukascopy


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/92172?source=Unknown

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Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (2)
Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Red Devil Shorter EA
Manuel Gehrig
Experts
The Red Devil Shorter is a fully automatic short setup based on EMAs and SMAs. Attention:  Only 9 of 10 copies left at the price of $250, after that the price goes up to $499 Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/de/signals/1826330 We use this great EA exclusively for the EUR/CHF pair, as we developed it specifically for that. The idea behind the setup is the weakness the EUR/CHF shows in the default time.  The trades are mainly closed by counter signals or the set time. In rare cases, trades are closed
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