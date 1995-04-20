WFx Smoothed Dual RSI Trend Filter

Traditional RSI is one of the most popular and must-known indicator that every traders would use.

In this combination, we use two RSI period with smoothed factor to smooth the RSI lines for better results.

Besides, bottom of Indicator is the Trend-filter display in different colors in order to let Traders identify the trends much easier

  • Grey  : Sideway market
  • Light-Blue  : Weak UP-Trend
  • Blue  : Strong UP-Trend
  • Light-Red  : Weak DOWN-Trend
  • Red  : Strong DOWN-Trend

Signal:

  • Blue-Arrow  Potential UP-Trend
  • Red-Arrow  : Potential DOWN-Trend

Indicator parameters:

  • Max Bars of Backtest (Max 10.000) : Max-Bars of Backtest
  • Slow Period : Period  of   Slow  RSI line
  • Smoothed Factor 1 : Smoothed factor for Slow RSI line
  • Fast Period : Period of  Fast RSI line
  • Smoothed Factor 2 : Smoothed factor for Fast RSI line
  • Applied Price mode  : Price mode to be applied for calculation

The Indicator is suitable to be used as a filter to eliminate the false signals from other Buy/Sell indicators.

Download here for Trial version:





    Prodotti consigliati
    Email Drawdown Alert
    Roman Starostin
    5 (12)
    Indicatori
    Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
    FREE
    Super Auto Fibonacci
    Muhammed Emin Ugur
    Indicatori
    Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
    FREE
    Rainbow MT4
    Jamal El Alama
    Indicatori
    Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
    FREE
    Free automatic fibonacci
    Tonny Obare
    4.67 (49)
    Indicatori
    Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
    FREE
    Trendline indicator
    David Muriithi
    2 (1)
    Indicatori
    Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
    FREE
    HMA Trend
    Pavel Zamoshnikov
    4.59 (69)
    Indicatori
    A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
    FREE
    MTF Stochastic and RSI
    Georgiy Gazaryan
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
    FREE
    Follow The Line
    Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
    3.94 (16)
    Indicatori
    FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
    FREE
    Traditional MACD MT4
    Daniel Lewis
    4.58 (55)
    Indicatori
    MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
    FREE
    OrderBlock TS Roman
    Vladislav Vlastovskii
    3.8 (5)
    Indicatori
    Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
    FREE
    QualifiedEngulfing
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    Indicatori
    QualifiedEngulfing è la versione gratuita dell'indicatore ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing è la versione a pagamento dell'indicatore Advance Engulf. Scaricalo qui. Qual è la differenza tra la versione gratuita e la versione a pagamento di ProEngulfing ? La versione gratuita ha un limite di un segnale al giorno. Presentazione di QualifiedEngulfing - Il tuo indicatore professionale per i modelli Engulf su MT4 Sblocca la potenza della precisione con QualifiedEngulfing, un indicatore all'avanguardia pro
    FREE
    Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
    Kaleem Haider
    4.56 (18)
    Indicatori
    Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
    FREE
    High Low Open Close MT4
    Alexandre Borela
    4.81 (21)
    Indicatori
    Se ti piace questo progetto, lascia una recensione a 5 stelle. Questo indicatore disegna i prezzi aperti, alti, bassi e di chiusura per i specificati periodo e può essere regolato per un determinato fuso orario. Questi sono livelli importanti guardati da molti istituzionali e professionali commercianti e può essere utile per voi per conoscere i luoghi dove potrebbero essere più attivo. I periodi disponibili sono: Giorno precedente. Settimana precedente. Mese precedente. Precedente trimestre. A
    FREE
    MASi Three Screens
    Aleksey Terentev
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
    FREE
    Dual Timeframe RSI
    Davit Beridze
    Indicatori
    Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
    FREE
    Advance Currency Meter
    Emir Revolledo
    Indicatori
    Advance Currency Meter is a currency meter that detects strong market trends. This indicator is good for scalping, intraday trading and swing trading. The indicator will detect short term to long term market trends. This will give you good insight which currencies are best to trade as of the moment. Note : Kindly contact me before you make any purchases. This won't work on your account without my permission. Note :   Works well with my MACD Currency Strength Meter
    Trend Filter Pro
    Aleksandr Makarov
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Special offer!   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Trend Filter Pro Trend filter indicator. Very good filter for your trading system, I recommend to use it together with - System Trend Pro   or  Quantum Entry PRO The indicator no repaint!!! Settings: Change the Period parameter for better filtering ( default is 90) Any questions? Need help?, I am always happy to help, write me in private messages or In Telegram: https://t.me/Trader35_Admin
    FREE
    CCI in MA
    Nikolaos Pantzos
    4.75 (4)
    Indicatori
    iCC in iMA is indicator to change color in iMA if iCCI crosses level up (up trend) or crosses level down (down trend). It is a useful tool to track when the upside and the downside iCCI on iMA. You can to get source code from here . Parameters MA_Periods —Period for iMA. MA_Method — Method for iMA. CCI_Periods —Period for iCCI. CCI_ApliedPrice — Price used for iCCI. CCI_LevelsUp — Level iCCI for up trend. CCI_LevelsDN — Level iCCI for down trend. BarsCount — How many bars will show the line. R
    FREE
    Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
    Biswarup Banerjee
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
    FREE
    Auto Fib MT4
    Part-time Day Trader
    Indicatori
    Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
    FREE
    Color Macd Tf
    Syarif Nur Arief
    Indicatori
    MACD is well known indicator that still can be use for prediction where price will go next few minutes, hours or even weekly  With colored bar of Macd, your eyes can easily catch when color is changed based what market price movement to find any early trend on market. here is the parameter of the indicator: TF_MACD , default is 1 Hour , this mean you can see clearly MACD of 1 Hour TimeFrame on Lower TimeFrame. InpPrice , default is Price Close , this is original MACD parameter from Metaquotes st
    FREE
    Triple RSI
    Pablo Leonardo Spata
    1 (1)
    Indicatori
    LOOK AT THE FOLLOWING STRATEGY WITH THIS INDICATOR. Triple RSI is a tool that uses the classic Relative Strength Indicator, but in several timeframes to find market reversals.    1.  ️ Idea behind the indicator and its strategy: In Trading, be it Forex or any other asset, the ideal is to keep it simple, the simpler the better . The triple RSI strategy is one of the simple strategies that seek market returns. In our experience, where there is more money to always be won, is in the marke
    FREE
    Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
    FXsolutions
    4.67 (6)
    Indicatori
    This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
    FREE
    SchaffTrendCycle indicator
    Etsushi Ishizuka
    Indicatori
    Che cos'è lo Schaff Trend Cycle? Lo Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) è un indicatore di tipo oscillatore progettato per rilevare tempestivamente i cambiamenti di tendenza. A differenza degli indicatori tradizionali come le medie mobili o il MACD, lo STC combina cicli di mercato e momentum per identificare in modo più chiaro l'inizio e la fine di una tendenza. Caratteristiche principali Segnali chiari di inversione di tendenza: la linea del ciclo sale durante un trend rialzista e scende durante un trend
    FREE
    SMA Indicator
    Nitu Brijesh Yadav
    Indicatori
    Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
    FREE
    PZ Penta O MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    2.33 (3)
    Indicatori
    The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
    FREE
    Wave Reversal Indicator
    Vitalyi Belyh
    4 (2)
    Indicatori
    Wave Reversal Indicator - determina la direzione e le inversioni di prezzo attorno alla linea di equilibrio. L'indicatore mostra i movimenti delle onde e i picchi di tendenza. Dà consigli su dove seguire il trader, aiuta a seguire la strategia di trading. È un'aggiunta a una strategia intraday o a medio termine. Quasi tutti i parametri vengono selezionati per ciascun intervallo di tempo e cambiano automaticamente; l'unico parametro per la regolazione manuale è la lunghezza d'onda. Tempi ottimal
    FREE
    TPX Heiken Ashi
    TPX
    Indicatori
    Indicator to be placed in the same folder as Dash to activate the alert filter with Heiken Aish. After downloading the indicator, copy it to the same folder so Dash can read the indicator. It is not necessary to insert it into the chart, this is only for Dash to search for signals and inform the direction of buying and selling of the Indicator. Check if the indicator's path is correct within Dash.
    FREE
    Extremum Reverse Bar
    Yurij Izyumov
    2.8 (5)
    Indicatori
    This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
    FREE
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Gann Made Easy
    Oleg Rodin
    4.82 (145)
    Indicatori
    Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
    Trend indicator AI
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (68)
    Indicatori
    Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
    M1 Sniper
    Oleg Rodin
    4.89 (18)
    Indicatori
    M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
    Dynamic Scalper System
    Vitalyi Belyh
    Indicatori
    L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Indicatori
    Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
    Scalper Inside PRO
    Alexey Minkov
    4.74 (69)
    Indicatori
    An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
    SMC Easy Signal
    Mohamed Hassan
    4.67 (12)
    Indicatori
    2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
    Game Changer Indicator
    Vasiliy Strukov
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
    Trend Screener
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.79 (95)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Indicatori
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    Entry Points Pro
    Yury Orlov
    4.61 (170)
    Indicatori
    Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
    Adaptive Volatility Range
    Stanislav Konin
    5 (3)
    Indicatori
    Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
    Currency Strength Wizard
    Oleg Rodin
    4.84 (55)
    Indicatori
    Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
    Day Trader Master
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (14)
    Indicatori
    Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
    IQ Gold Gann Levels
    INTRAQUOTES
    5 (4)
    Indicatori
    Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.43 (7)
    Indicatori
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
    M1 Arrow
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (19)
    Indicatori
    Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (33)
    Indicatori
    ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
    FX Power MT4 NG
    Daniel Stein
    4.95 (20)
    Indicatori
    FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
    Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (1)
    Indicatori
    Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Unisciti al mio canale MQL5 per ricevere le ultime novità Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner è un indicatore di supporto e resistenza che aggiunge il contesto del volume alla struttura dei prezzi. Mostrando come l’attività di trading si raggruppa attorno ai pivot recenti, aiuta gli utenti a vedere dove l’interesse d
    Auto Optimized RSI
    Davit Beridze
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Auto Optimized RSI è un indicatore a freccia intelligente e facile da usare, progettato per fornire segnali di acquisto e vendita precisi. Utilizza simulazioni di trading su dati storici per individuare automaticamente i livelli RSI più efficaci per ogni strumento e timeframe. Questo indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema di trading autonomo o integrato nella tua strategia esistente, ed è particolarmente utile per i trader a breve termine. A differenza dei livelli fissi tradizionali del R
    PZ Trend Trading
    PZ TRADING SLU
    4.8 (5)
    Indicatori
    Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
    Market Structure Break Out
    Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
    5 (7)
    Indicatori
    Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
    Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.33 (6)
    Indicatori
    Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
    RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
    Duc Hoan Nguyen
    5 (2)
    Indicatori
    Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Indicatori
    Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
    PRO Renko System
    Oleg Rodin
    5 (28)
    Indicatori
    PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
    Gold AMS
    Aleksandr Makarov
    Indicatori
    Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
    Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
    Stanislav Konin
    Indicatori
    Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
    Gold Flux Signal
    Leandro Bernardez Camero
    Indicatori
    Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
    Altri dall’autore
    WFx Super Trend and Pullback
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    3 (1)
    Indicatori
    Based on famous and useful indicator - Super Trend, we add some features to make this Indicator much easier to use and powerful. Ease to identify the trend of any chart. Suitable for both Scalping & Swing Better to use in the trending market be careful in sideway market, it might provide some fake signals Setting: ATR Multiplier ATR Period ATR Max Bars (Max 10.000) Show UP/DOWN node  Nodes size Show Pull-back signals  Pull-back filter ratio Period of MA1  Mode of MA1 Period of MA2  Mode of MA2 A
    FREE
    WFx Hull Moving Average
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    Indicatori
    The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull from 2005, one of the most fast-moving Average, reduce lag and easy to use to identify Trend for both Short & Long term. This Indicator is built based on exact formula of Hull Moving Average with 3 phases of calculation: Calculate Weighted Moving Average (WMA_01) with period n/2 & (WMA_02) with period n Calculate RAW-HMA: RAW-HMA  = 2 * WMA_01(n/2) - WMA_02(n) Weighted Moving Average with period sqrt(n) of RAW HMA HMA = WMA (RAW-HMA, sqrt(n)
    FREE
    WFx Multi Timeframe Moving Average
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    Indicatori
    Traditional Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA...) is very useful for identifying trends, but what will you do when you want to trade on lower timeframe, and you need to identify the bigger trend by a higher timeframe; Of course, you can make it by dividing your chart in separated windows, but your analytics will not be clear and intuitive ... That's why we build the Multi Timeframe Moving Average indicator. With Multi Timeframe Moving Average ( MTF_Moving Average ), you can determine the Mo
    FREE
    WFx QCAFE Trend Filters
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    Indicatori
    QCAFE+  Trend Filters is a simple but useful for Traders to eliminate false signal from all kinds of Buy/Sell signal indicators. With QCAFE+, Traders can identify UP Trend/DOWN Trend or SIDEWAY period of Market to decide whether Enter a Trade or Not. With 5 Elements of Filters which are shown the Momentum and Strength of the Market; Each element has 3 types of arrows to show Uptrend (Blue UP arrows), Down Trend (Orange Down arrows) or Sideway (Grey Arrows). The Top Element is the main signal tha
    WFx QCAFE Suite Buy and Sell Signal
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    Indicatori
    Based on Trend Following Strategy, QCAFE SUITE was built to get more accurate signal for Traders to decide whether to enter trades, included in the SUITE is QCAFE+ filter to eliminate false signals.  The Signals are generated based on formula of Hull Moving Average ( HMA ) to minimize the lag of a traditional moving average - developed by Alan Hull in 2005 Setting: Limited Bars of back test Fast Period Low Period  Fast/Low period to generate Buy/Sell signal Based MA Period B ased Moving Average
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione