WFx Smoothed Dual RSI Trend Filter

Traditional RSI is one of the most popular and must-known indicator that every traders would use.

In this combination, we use two RSI period with smoothed factor to smooth the RSI lines for better results.

Besides, bottom of Indicator is the Trend-filter display in different colors in order to let Traders identify the trends much easier

Grey : Sideway market

: Sideway market Light-Blue : Weak UP-Trend

: Weak UP-Trend Blue : Strong UP-Trend

Strong UP-Trend Light-Red : Weak DOWN-Trend

Weak DOWN-Trend Red : Strong DOWN-Trend

Signal:

Blue-Arrow : Potential UP-Trend

Potential UP-Trend Red-Arrow : Potential DOWN-Trend

Indicator parameters: Max Bars of Backtest (Max 10.000) : Max-Bars of Backtest

Slow Period : Period of Slow RSI line

Smoothed Factor 1 : Smoothed factor for Slow RSI line

Fast Period : Period of Fast RSI line

Smoothed Factor 2 : Smoothed factor for Fast RSI line

Applied Price mode : Price mode to be applied for calculation The Indicator is suitable to be used as a filter to eliminate the false signals from other Buy/Sell indicators. Download here for Trial version: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fquLR4HJYyB_MGFbK0yLFU3qHZtvgSgY/view?usp=sharing









