WFx Smoothed Dual RSI Trend Filter

Traditional RSI is one of the most popular and must-known indicator that every traders would use.

In this combination, we use two RSI period with smoothed factor to smooth the RSI lines for better results.

Besides, bottom of Indicator is the Trend-filter display in different colors in order to let Traders identify the trends much easier

  • Grey  : Sideway market
  • Light-Blue  : Weak UP-Trend
  • Blue  : Strong UP-Trend
  • Light-Red  : Weak DOWN-Trend
  • Red  : Strong DOWN-Trend

Signal:

  • Blue-Arrow  Potential UP-Trend
  • Red-Arrow  : Potential DOWN-Trend

Indicator parameters:

  • Max Bars of Backtest (Max 10.000) : Max-Bars of Backtest
  • Slow Period : Period  of   Slow  RSI line
  • Smoothed Factor 1 : Smoothed factor for Slow RSI line
  • Fast Period : Period of  Fast RSI line
  • Smoothed Factor 2 : Smoothed factor for Fast RSI line
  • Applied Price mode  : Price mode to be applied for calculation

The Indicator is suitable to be used as a filter to eliminate the false signals from other Buy/Sell indicators.

Download here for Trial version:





    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    WFx Super Trend and Pullback
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    3 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Based on famous and useful indicator - Super Trend, we add some features to make this Indicator much easier to use and powerful. Ease to identify the trend of any chart. Suitable for both Scalping & Swing Better to use in the trending market be careful in sideway market, it might provide some fake signals Setting: ATR Multiplier ATR Period ATR Max Bars (Max 10.000) Show UP/DOWN node  Nodes size Show Pull-back signals  Pull-back filter ratio Period of MA1  Mode of MA1 Period of MA2  Mode of MA2 A
    FREE
    WFx Hull Moving Average
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    Göstergeler
    The Hull Moving Average (HMA), developed by Alan Hull from 2005, one of the most fast-moving Average, reduce lag and easy to use to identify Trend for both Short & Long term. This Indicator is built based on exact formula of Hull Moving Average with 3 phases of calculation: Calculate Weighted Moving Average (WMA_01) with period n/2 & (WMA_02) with period n Calculate RAW-HMA: RAW-HMA  = 2 * WMA_01(n/2) - WMA_02(n) Weighted Moving Average with period sqrt(n) of RAW HMA HMA = WMA (RAW-HMA, sqrt(n)
    FREE
    WFx Multi Timeframe Moving Average
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    Göstergeler
    Traditional Moving Average (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA...) is very useful for identifying trends, but what will you do when you want to trade on lower timeframe, and you need to identify the bigger trend by a higher timeframe; Of course, you can make it by dividing your chart in separated windows, but your analytics will not be clear and intuitive ... That's why we build the Multi Timeframe Moving Average indicator. With Multi Timeframe Moving Average ( MTF_Moving Average ), you can determine the Mo
    FREE
    WFx QCAFE Trend Filters
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    Göstergeler
    QCAFE+  Trend Filters is a simple but useful for Traders to eliminate false signal from all kinds of Buy/Sell signal indicators. With QCAFE+, Traders can identify UP Trend/DOWN Trend or SIDEWAY period of Market to decide whether Enter a Trade or Not. With 5 Elements of Filters which are shown the Momentum and Strength of the Market; Each element has 3 types of arrows to show Uptrend (Blue UP arrows), Down Trend (Orange Down arrows) or Sideway (Grey Arrows). The Top Element is the main signal tha
    WFx QCAFE Suite Buy and Sell Signal
    Tu Thu Van Nguyen
    Göstergeler
    Based on Trend Following Strategy, QCAFE SUITE was built to get more accurate signal for Traders to decide whether to enter trades, included in the SUITE is QCAFE+ filter to eliminate false signals.  The Signals are generated based on formula of Hull Moving Average ( HMA ) to minimize the lag of a traditional moving average - developed by Alan Hull in 2005 Setting: Limited Bars of back test Fast Period Low Period  Fast/Low period to generate Buy/Sell signal Based MA Period B ased Moving Average
