The Golden Pattern is a 3-candlestick configuration based on the golden ratio from the Fibonacci sequence.

The golden ratio is 1.618. Its variations include 0.618, 2.618, and 3.618. In this indicator, results are best with 2.618.





The Golden pattern is composed of a normal candle, followed by a bigger one, with a close price at least 2.618 times the size of the first candle.

Bullish Golden Pattern is made of bullish candles, whereas Bearish Golden Pattern is made of bearish candles.





In addition to the signal, a suggested entry line is drawn as a blue line, spreading over the last 2 candles.





Its parameters are:

The Fibonacci ratio (0.618, 1.618, 2.618, 3.618, etc.)

The Wingdings code of signal above, i.e. the bearish signal (see Wingdings table in screenshots)

The color of the signal above (bearish)

The Wingdings code of signal below, i.e. the bullish signal (see Wingdings table in screenshots)

The color of the signal below (bullish)

The width of the signal

Whereas to show or no suggested entry lines

The color of the suggested entry lines

The width of the suggested entry lines

The style of the suggested entry lines



