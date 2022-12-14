DR IDR for all sessions

Updates

9/12/2023 - If you are looking for the Spock EA, I don't sell it anymore. DM me for more info.

24/10/2023 - Check out my other products. Starting to roll out some EAs & indicators based on this range. If you are looking for the Spock EA, I don't sell it anymore. DM me for more info.

Currently there is no MT5 version. I am using MT4 myself.

So I will spend my time mostly to develop more extensive stats for the Stats version and maybe even an EA. But I might develop a MT5 version.

All depends on the demand. Meaning, the more people request it, the bigger the chance I will develop one. Find the stats version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91788



You can change the colors of the IDR, IDR lines, DR lines and the 50% line as you like.

The default timings are based on IC Markets. Change the timings accordingly to your own broker.

This indicator also works with Soft4fx forex simulator. If you don't have Soft4fx yet, feel free to ask for my referral link.

For the Soft4fx warriors out there: make sure you set "Number of days" high enough to cover the days you want to test. For example, you start the simulation from Jan 2022 till Nov 2022 then you need to change 50 to 11*30=330. Then you should be good to go.

From v1.1 and up: You can now display STD lines. Optionally with a button to toggle the lines. Can be a bit laggy. So be mindful of that.

