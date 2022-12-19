How to use testing feature in MarketOpenSessions tool

MarketOpenSessions since v1.2 has been added a testing feature for users to seek for any issue might have on users' end especially about sound playing, or push notification sending problem.

Follow the steps below

When users are done with the testing, it's best to change such option back to false to not accept any key input for testing again.

Users can configure

how long to wait before prior-open will start (in seconds)

how long since prior-open to actual open (in seconds)