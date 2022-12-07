Welcome to SMC Structure Shift EA for MT5

This automatic trading system works on a simple but efficient smart money concept, which consists in identifying the current market structure and a bias, finding the last high and low and open a position on the continuation of the trend.





No martingale or grid systems are used with this EA.





Only pending orders are placed depending on an identified Bias.





There is always only one trade open at a time, which makes this strategy safer.





Each position has a fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit.





Lot size can be set manually or automatically calculated as a percentage of an account balance.





If you turn on Compounding, the lot size will be calculated for each trade and the lot size will increase according to the size of your account.





It can be used on most assets and time frames (tested for most forex pairs and gold, 1Hour and 15min TF).





The EA should run on VPS for 24/7 run.





Settings

Magic Number : This number should be unique for every EA in your account so it can identify its own trades.

: This number should be unique for every EA in your account so it can identify its own trades. Shoulder of a High or Low : This number defines a valid High and Low (for example: 5 means that a High needs 5 lower candles on the right and 5 candles on the left to be valid)

: This number defines a valid High and Low (for example: 5 means that a High needs 5 lower candles on the right and 5 candles on the left to be valid) Lot size : Orders will use this lot size if Risk Percentage Calculation is off.

: Orders will use this lot size if Risk Percentage Calculation is off. Stop Loss in points : Distance from the entry price to the Stop Loss in points.

: Distance from the entry price to the Stop Loss in points. Take Profit in points : Distance from the entry price to the Take Profit in points.

: Distance from the entry price to the Take Profit in points. Risk Percentage Calculation? : false - Lot size from above will be used. true - Lot size will be calculated automatically with following settings.

: false - Lot size from above will be used. true - Lot size will be calculated automatically with following settings. Risk Compounding? : false - Lot size will be calculated once and used for every trade. true - Lot size will be calculated for every trade.

: false - Lot size will be calculated once and used for every trade. true - Lot size will be calculated for every trade. Risk Percentage : Risk percentage of your account for every trade.

: Risk percentage of your account for every trade. Start Trading Time : At this time EA will start trading. Based on your local time(for example 02:00).

: At this time EA will start trading. Based on your local time(for example 02:00). Stop Trading Time: At this time EA will stop trading. Based on your local time(for example 22:00).

The results shown and any test results are illustrative only as they are based on past data and future results are not guaranteed and may vary. Feel free to download the free demo and test this EA. The settings I am using right now for my trading:





AUDJPY 1H(shoulder:5, SL:1100, TP 300, risk 5%, compounding on)





GBPUSD 1H(shoulder:4, SL:400, TP 1800, risk 3%, compounding on) USDJPY 15M(shoulder:3, SL:900, TP 1500, risk 3%, compounding on) USDJPY 1H(shoulder:2, SL:300, TP 1100, risk 3%, compounding on)

XAUUSD 1H(shoulder:3, SL:900, TP 1500, risk 3%, compounding on)



