SMC Structure Shift

5

Welcome to SMC Structure Shift EA for MT5

This automatic trading system works on a simple but efficient smart money concept, which consists in identifying the current market structure and a bias, finding the last high and low and open a position on the continuation of the trend.

No martingale or grid systems are used with this EA.

Only pending orders are placed depending on an identified Bias.

There is always only one trade open at a time, which makes this strategy safer.

Each position has a fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit.

Lot size can be set manually or automatically calculated as a percentage of an account balance.

If you turn on Compounding, the lot size will be calculated for each trade and the lot size will increase according to the size of your account.

It can be used on most assets and time frames (tested for most forex pairs and gold, 1Hour and 15min TF).

The EA should run on VPS for 24/7 run.

Settings
  • Magic Number: This number should be unique for every EA in your account so it can identify its own trades.
  • Shoulder of a High or Low: This number defines a valid High and Low (for example: 5 means that a High needs 5 lower candles on the right and 5 candles on the left to be valid)
  • Lot size: Orders will use this lot size if Risk Percentage Calculation is off.
  • Stop Loss in points: Distance from the entry price to the Stop Loss in points.
  • Take Profit in points: Distance from the entry price to the Take Profit in points.
  • Risk Percentage Calculation?: false - Lot size from above will be used. true - Lot size will be calculated automatically with following settings.
  • Risk Compounding?: false - Lot size will be calculated once and used for every trade. true - Lot size will be calculated for every trade.
  • Risk Percentage: Risk percentage of your account for every trade.
  • Start Trading Time: At this time EA will start trading. Based on your local time(for example 02:00).
  • Stop Trading Time: At this time EA will stop trading.  Based on your local time(for example 22:00).

The results shown and any test results are illustrative only as they are based on past data and future results are not guaranteed and may vary.

Feel free to download the free demo and test this EA. The settings I am using right now for my trading:


AUDJPY 1H(shoulder:5, SL:1100, TP 300, risk 5%, compounding on)

GBPUSD 1H(shoulder:4, SL:400, TP 1800, risk 3%, compounding on)

USDJPY 15M(shoulder:3, SL:900, TP 1500, risk 3%, compounding on)

USDJPY 1H(shoulder:2, SL:300, TP 1100, risk 3%, compounding on)

XAUUSD 1H(shoulder:3, SL:900, TP 1500, risk 3%, compounding on)


Reviews 1
David Hausberger
506
David Hausberger 2023.03.07 11:16 
 

First backtest result looking very good

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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UJ Master EA
Matej Hofman
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Introducing   UJ Master EA, a simple  yet powerful Expert Advisor for trading the USDJPY pair! Developed, tested and traded by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over two decades. Prop-Firms Ready Easy To Set up Not sensitive to broker conditions  UJ Master EA is updated every 3 months to get the best results! UJ Master EA   utilizes a complex price action strategy and smart money concepts, following strict mechanical rules. For the best possible results, follow these ste
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David Hausberger
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David Hausberger 2023.03.07 11:16 
 

First backtest result looking very good

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