AW OsMa based EA
- Experts
-
AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 17 August 2024
- Activations: 15
Fully automated trading robot. It works on the signals of the standard OsMA indicator. Built-in automatic lot calculation function, multiplication of volumes for opening orders. Customizable indicator parameters for EA calculations. Complemented with trailing system with adjustable pitch.
Advantages:
- Suitable for any instruments and any timeframes,
- Built-in trailing system with adjustable step,
- Customizable indicator signals,
- The autolot calculation function can be used,
- Animation of order volumes.
Note! The EA does not display an indicator.
Strategy:
The OsMA indicator is calculated as the difference between the values of the MACD oscillator and its signal line. This line is the moving average. The results obtained are displayed on the graph in the form of columns that rise or fall relative to the zero line.
The greater the distance between MACD and SIGNAL, the longer the bar, and vice versa. Accordingly, the size of the bar is an indicator of the strength of the current trend.
Market Entry:
BUY - an order is opened in the market after the candle closes.A buy signal comes when the OsMA histogram crosses the zero level upwards
SELL – an order is opened by the market after the first bar of the histogram appears below zero. A sell signal comes whenthe histograms break through the lines from top to bottom
Exit from a position:
After the adviser opens an order:
1 - If the position goes in a profitable direction, then the trailing stop is activated. The position will be closed using the smart trailing system
2 - If the position goes into a loss-making direction, then the averaging function is applied using pending orders
Input variables:
LOTS SETTINGS
Size of the first order - Volume to open an order
Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation
Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot
OsMA INPUTS
Fast EMA-fast moving average period
Slow EMA -Period of the slow (red) moving average
Signal period - The period of the signal moving average, used for calculations
Applied Price-Price used for indicator calculations
OsMA Signals - Signal Display Adjustment
Signals Order - Order for opening orders (Buy-Sell-Buy or any Buy-Byu Sell-Sell signals)
AVERAGING SETTINGS
Multiplier for size of orders - Volume multiplier for pending orders, each subsequent open order in the grid will be larger than the previous one by this factor
Step for pending orders - Adjustment of the step between orders in the basket of pending positions, measured in points
TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS
Trailing Start - After opening a market order when passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order, measured in points
Trailing Step - After passing the specified step, Trailing will follow the price
PROTECTION SETTINGS
Maximum slippage in points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders
Maximum spread in points - Maximum allowable spread for opening orders
Maximum size of orders - The maximum volume for one order. Measured in lots
Maximum number of orders - The maximum allowable number of orders of the same type
ADVISOR SETTINGS
Orders Magic number - MagicNumber of EA orders
Comments of the EA's orders - Comment for EA's orders
Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow to open OP_BUY orders
Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow to open OP_SELL orders
Allow to open new orders after close - Allow to send new orders after closing
Show panel of advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel
Font size in panel - adjusting the font size on the panel
Yeah, a really good EA. Thanks.