Get it for $299 while you can! Will be increased to $500 very shortly after a few downloads!!





Please see comments for set files for different Pairs!





PLEASE OPTIMISE BEFORE USE!!!

Strategy is provided in RAW format and must be optimised for correct settings. (file in the comments)

The Max Zeus Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building.

It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cover every move and trend possible and therefore maximize potential Alpha ($).

The strategies used in Cronus are Order-flow Management, Breakout and volatility trading, Neural Networks and Volume Profile Trading (DCA). These strategies are then stress tested using regression and statistical analysis in order to create the right parameters.

In the latest production of the Max Cronus strategy, it has made 111.4% profit in less than 3 months!!!

Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1778890

Max Zeus provides further build to the initial start of the total project that creates a pure HFT (high frequency) environment for trading assets across all trends and movements.

It trades by analyzing bar volatility to calculate potential price spikes to find a long-term trend and short term trends. It trades both sides of the market to catch price action on either side and when optimized correctly creates a High Frequency / Market Making-esque trading strategy.

Stop losses are hardcoded and can be adjusted to fixed or placed at previous levels of volatility. Take Profits can either be turned on or off and placed again via fixed levels pr via previous levels of volatility. Trailing profit is also optionable.

This strategy is recommended to be used on 0.01 lots for a minimum of $200 per asset traded and will need to be optimized to your latency and broker beforehand!

With a minimum of $2000 to be traded on all assets as recommended for catching all trends and volatile movements.

For more help on what assets you should trade with the capital you have allotted, please message me for assistance.

XAUUSD Set file provided in the comments.

Please follow my Telegram and Discord as more set files are released every couple of days.

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities.

Send me a message if you need any help with the EA or if you would like the optimisation file.



