Max Hades

Get it for less than $99 while you can! Will be increased to $300 very shortly after a few downloads!!


Set files provided in the comments.

Please follow my Telegram and Discord as more set files are released every couple of days.


Join my Discord and Telegram Channel - Max's Strategy

For any assistance and help please send me a message here.   

https://t.me/Maxs_Strategy

https://discord.gg/yysxRUJT

This EA does not use any martingale and/or grid functionalities.

Send me a message if you need any help with the EA or if you would like the optimisation file.

 

The Max Hades Strategy is a part of a cross asset market making strategy (Max Cronus) built by myself over years of analysis and strategy building.

It takes multiple theories and calculations to trade the market in order to cover every move and trend possible and therefore maximize potential Alpha ($).

The strategies used in Cronus are Order-flow Management, Breakout and volatility trading, Neural Networks and Volume Profile Trading (DCA). These strategies are then stress tested using regression and statistical analysis in order to create the right parameters.

In the latest production of the Max Cronus strategy, it has made 111.4% profit in less than 3 months with over 1500 Trades!!!

Monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1778890

 

Max Hades provides further build to the initial start of the total project that creates a pure HFT (high frequency) environment for trading assets across all trends and movements.

It trades by using Statistical calculations on bar open to calculate previous bar movement and volatility to find a long-term trend. Stop losses are hardcoded and can be adjusted to fixed or placed at previous levels of volatility. Take Profits can either be turned on or off and placed again via fixed levels pr via previous levels of volatility. Trailing profit is also optionable.

This strategy is recommended to be used on 0.01 lots for a minimum of $200 per asset traded and will need to be optimized to your latency and broker beforehand!

With a minimum of $2000 to be traded on all assets as recommended for catching all trends and volatile movements.

For more help on what assets you should trade with the capital you have allotted, please message me for assistance.

 


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Reply from developer Aaron Pattni 2022.12.07 13:05
Thank you for the review!
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Aslam Sbry Alsyd Mstfy 2022.12.07 00:59 
 

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Reply from developer Aaron Pattni 2022.12.07 13:05
Thank you for the review!
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Reply from developer Aaron Pattni 2022.11.29 03:18
Thank you for the review!
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N.e.m.e.s.i.s 2022.11.26 16:46 
 

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Thank you for the review!
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Reply from developer Aaron Pattni 2022.11.29 03:17
Thank you for the review!
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