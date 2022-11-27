MOAT mt breakline

This Indicator is a simple but powerful visual trading tool for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders monitor potential breakout levels and price stop zones directly on the chart, making it easier to identify possible buy and sell conditions without complicated analysis.

The indicator draws guide lines that can be used to observe whether price is breaking through an important level or holding above/below a key area. This makes it useful for intraday traders, breakout traders, scalpers, and traders who want a clean chart-based reference for decision-making.

The recommended timeframes are M5 and H1.

Buy Setup

A buy condition may be considered when the closing price of a completed candle breaks and stays above the blue line.

Another buy condition may also appear when the lowest price holds above the red line, showing that price may be respecting the lower guide level.

Sell Setup

A sell condition may be considered when the closing price of a completed candle breaks and stays below the red line.

Another sell condition may also appear when the highest price holds below the blue line, showing that price may be respecting the upper guide level.

Why This Indicator Is Useful

Helps traders identify possible breakout opportunities.

Provides clear visual guide lines on the chart.

Can be used as a price stop reference.

Displays the time and price value of each line for the current trading day.

Label colors can be customized for better visibility.

Suitable for simple intraday analysis.

Designed for traders who prefer clean and practical chart tools.

Recommended Usage

Use this indicator together with your own trading strategy, market structure analysis, support and resistance levels, and risk management rules. The indicator is not a guaranteed trading system, but a visual guide to help improve your trading observation and decision process.