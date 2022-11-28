MOAT mt breakline
- Indicatori
- M Rusman Hn
- Versione: 1.10
- Aggiornato: 28 novembre 2022
- Attivazioni: 5
The indicator will provide a breakout line or price stop guide, we recommend M5 or H1 timeframes.
Trade signal:
- Buy Signal: if the closed price (according to the timeframe) breaks the blue line and is already above it or if the lowest price stops above the red line.
- Sell Signal: if the closing price (according to the timeframe) breaks the red line and is already below it or if the highest price stops below the blue line.
Feature:
You will get time (hours) and price values for the lines that appear on the current day (specify the color of the line labels to make them appear in front of the background).