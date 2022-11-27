MOAT mt breakline


The indicator will provide a breakout line or price stop guide, we recommend M5 or H1 timeframes.

Trade signal:

  • Buy Signal: if the closed price (according to the timeframe) breaks the blue line and is already above it or if the lowest price stops above the red line.
  • Sell Signal: if the closing price (according to the timeframe) breaks the red line and is already below it or if the highest price stops below the blue line.

Feature:

You will get time (hours) and price values ​​for the lines that appear on the current day (specify the color of the line labels to make them appear in front of the background).

