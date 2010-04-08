TimeBreakoutTrader

This EA places pending orders at the set time everyday.

It is recommended for markets that trend after a breakout.

Please see the youtube video to get an understanding of how the EA works.

The youtube video also shows how to change the settings and optimise to get better results.

It is not recommend to use this EA for ranging markets as this drastically reduces the win rate.

If you encounter any issues with backtesting or EA settings you can message me on telegram for a quick response https://t.me/takura_trades

