Fixed SL TP Simple EA use Breakout Strategy on Range to enter into the trade. This is my first design for a fixed risk trading system. So profit gain will be not that great.

You will either make money on a trade or lose money on it. Be a man and simply move on to the nest trade setup.





This EA DO NOT USE any kind of risky money management like (Martingale or Grid) system to recover your losses.





The EA use simple strategy like BREAKEVEN and CLOSING 50% on market move in the positive direction.



Trader can use this EA with trading capital of as low as $50.

Pros:

1. You can trade with very small capital.

2. You know exactly how much you will lose per trade.

3. You can enable the strategy to work on a specific time as per your need.

4. You can sleep peacefully at night, knowing the EA will not blow your account overnight.





Cons:

1. It will not make you a millionaire overnight.

2. You can have multiple losing trade one after another and the EA will not care about the result.

In case of any doubt regarding the EA, contact the designer.

Remember: Back test with MT4 on weekends is a wrong move. You cannot trust those results. Even if you set the spread manually, the result will vary on week days vs weekend.



