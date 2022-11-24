Fixed SL TP Simple EA

Fixed SL TP Simple EA use Breakout Strategy on Range  to enter into the trade.

This is my first design for a fixed risk trading system. So profit gain will be not that great.


Check out this new EA with better profit on fixed SLTrend Following Expert Advisor


You will either make money on a trade or lose money on it. Be a man and simply move on to the nest trade setup.

This EA DO NOT USE any kind of risky money management like (Martingale or Grid) system to recover your losses.

The EA  use simple strategy like BREAKEVEN and CLOSING 50% on market move in the positive direction.


Trader can use this EA with trading capital of  as low as $50.

Pros:
1. You can trade with very small capital.
2. You know exactly how much you will lose per trade.
3. You can enable the strategy to work on a specific time as per your need.
4. You can sleep peacefully at night, knowing the EA will not blow your account overnight.

Cons:
1. It will not make you a millionaire overnight.

2. You can have multiple losing trade one after another and the EA will not care about the result.


In case of any doubt regarding the EA, contact the designer.


Remember: Back test with MT4 on weekends is a wrong move. You cannot trust those results. Even if you set the spread manually, the result will vary on week days vs weekend.

Produits recommandés
Anti Scalping Trader mg
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA est un système de trading automatique avancé basé sur les dernières recherches sur l'action des prix ! Ce conseiller expert « configurez et oubliez » gère tout le trading pour vous ! 20 Set_files disponibles ! Utilisez Set_files v25.12 dans la section « Commentaires » pour utiliser et tester l'EA. L'idée de trading est basée sur un modèle d'action des prix totalement inédit que j'ai découvert par moi-même ! ANTI SCALPING TRADER est un excellent investissement : il fon
Symbol Order Manager EA
Rohin Stirling Dufty
Utilitaires
Symbol Order Close EA was developed to handle the closing and trailing of profit per symbol. The expert can also trail by dollars and the user can specify a particular magic number in case multiple experts are used on the same account. You can close by total profit on a symbol, start trailing, stop trailing and trailing step, all in a dollar value This EA is VERY handy if you are running an expert that trades multiple symbols and ends up with a floating profit. It can also be used to close man
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Break and sideway grid turbo MT4
TITIKORN KAMPAN
Experts
The EA trades when momentum reach more volume factor . Any pair, time frame any broker no limited, recommend minimum deposit 500$ SETTING Symbol - Name of pair (ex.EURUSD#) Breakout_factor - Volume peak factor (Recommend for forex use 0.5-1.5). Sideway_factor - Volume low factor ( Recommend for  forex use 0.1-0.5). Lots - start lot. Max_lots -    maximum lot. Grid_boost -  Frequency of opening position (Less more order). Grid_minimum_pips - Check distance grid from last order. TP_pips - take pr
AI Owl
Maksym Shyshatskyi
Experts
Un tout nouveau niveau de trading Forex dans Metatrader. Il s'agit d'un système commercial basé sur un réseau de neurones qui fournit des explications transparentes sur ses décisions et son comportement. L'EA est équipé des algorithmes d'apprentissage automatique et des réseaux de neurones les plus avancés qui nous permettent d'analyser et d'interpréter d'énormes quantités de données liées aux marchés financiers pendant la nuit de négociation. Avec ces méthodes, nous pouvons identifier les tend
TPS Gold Scalper Ea
Gopal Goswami
Experts
"TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition: Seize Gold Trading Opportunities with Aggressive Precision Minimum Equity :- 1000 $ Trading Timeframes :- H1 Recommended pair :- XAUUSD Experience the next level of gold trading with the TPS Gold Scalper EA - High-Risk Edition. Designed for traders who thrive on high-risk, high-reward strategies, this advanced trading robot is your ticket to harnessing rapid price movements in the gold market. Aggressive Scalping Algorithm: The TPS Gold Scalper EA is
Trend Color EA Sifu
Lee Han Boon
Experts
EA Setting, Common Common 1)Long & Short -allow EA open short and long position Live Trading  1)Tick -Allow live trading Safety Tick All 1)Allow DLL import 2)Allow import of external experts 3)Allow modification Signal settings Inputs Variable Value Remarks  Open new series true  Make it default                                                           Trade BUY true Make it default Trade SELL true Make it default Support manual order true Make it default Max sell order 10 You may control EA m
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Overnight EA
Naim El Hajj
Experts
The Overnight EA is a fully automated trading Expert Advisor, which uses technical analysis to take decisions based on various signals. It is originally intended to be used in the late hours of the night, where volatility is low, where we could scalp a few pips and avoid large drawdowns, however it could be used during any time of the day. Overnight EA is designed to have a very high winning ratio, and low drawdowns. It averages between 5-7% monthly with a fixed lot size. Using a VPS to run the
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Experts
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
TPS DynamicFX Pro
Gopal Goswami
Experts
TPS DynamicFX Pro EA: Revolutionizing Forex Trading with AI Precision Unlock the future of forex trading with the TPS DynamicFX Pro EA, a groundbreaking expert advisor meticulously designed to navigate the complexities of the financial markets with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. Harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence, this EA is the ultimate tool for both novice traders seeking consistent profits and seasoned professionals aiming to enhance their trading strategies. Minimum
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
CatchTheWave EASY
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
The " CatchTheWave EASY " adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave EASY " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectiv
FREE
EA Dynamic Pulsar MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Trading strategy: Scalping. Trading on impulses in automatic trading has been used for a long time and the scheme is not new to traders. It is difficult to catch such moments manually, but the adviser copes instantly. Automated trading uses 2 approaches to trade in such cases: look for pullbacks after impulses. trade in the direction of momentum. The search for entry points is done like this: the adviser measures the rate of price change for which this change should occur, if the conditions for
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
Tum
Piyush Rai
5 (1)
Experts
A news scalper ea, suitable for any currency pair whose spread are less than 20 points. - Recommended pair - EURUSD and GBPUSD - Recommended Risk - 40 - Time Frame - 1M - Recommend account - ECN account with VPS is recommended. - It open trade only when news Volatile the market. So have some patience. - It trade at the time of volatile market, so highly recommended to use VPS to avoid slippage. or recommended ping with server is less than 10ms. Settings :  Filter = XX (use 10 for 5 digit pair a
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
Experts
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
Macd Pro I
Steve Zoeger
Experts
MACD Pro I EA https://youtu.be/2wCzTFIGNp4 =============== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. The Ea is based on the MACD Indicator and 3 more and has been kept simple. ========================================= Maybe better to go for small profit, set it on higher time frames then you can use it for more pairs at the same time. =========================================== => works on all Time Frames but i would recommend the
Snake Wave Strategy
Abd Alrahman Loulou
Experts
Snake Wave Strategy: This is a Hedge expert, it relies on RSI for an entry ( Above RSILimit ;Buy, Below RSILimit ;Sell). it starts by opening the corresponding order with an ( InitialLot ) ,setting ( FixedTPSL ) as stoploss and takeprofit equally, and setting an opposite pending order based on the percentage ( DifferencePercentage ) assigned on the ( FixedTPSL ) variable and so on with multiplication of the lot using ( LotMultiplier ). Example : Ask : 1.2222 , Bid : 1.2220 First Order : Buy at 1
Prime Gold HFT Ali MT4
Nguyen Khac Diep
Experts
Prime Gold HFT Ali Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam Best with XAUUSD -  High frequency trading Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please! With default setting: - Deposit: min 10k-20k money (USC or USD) - Lot trade from 0.01 - Max DD: ~10-20% - Profit: ~10-20% per month with default setting - Leverage: best with 1:2000 Note: - Best with spread max < 30 - Time frame: any - Important: Contact Us before buy  ------   ------   ------   ------   ------   ------
KP Grid
Ruben Fernandez Souto
Experts
KP Grid  is a robust Expert Advisor specifically designed for grid-based strategies in trending or ranging markets. It intelligently opens and manages buy/sell grids using customizable distance, volume scaling, and profit/loss management logic. With built-in trailing options and optional RSI-based signal filtering, KP Grid adapts to various market scenarios while offering strong control over drawdowns. This EA is suitable for experienced traders who understand the dynamics of grid systems and w
SwiftCap Master EA MT4
Hassan Sarfraz
Experts
SwiftCap Master EA       est un système de trading entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader sur       plusieurs marchés à forte volatilité   . Il est optimisé pour       Or (XAUUSD), Bitcoin (BTCUSD), US30, NAS100 (USTEC), SPX500 (US500), DE40, EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD   . L'EA identifie les plus hauts et les plus bas clés, place des ordres stop en attente aux niveaux de rupture stratégiques et utilise une logique intelligente de stop suiveur pour gérer efficacement les transactions. Il est conç
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
EGA Gold Pro test 1M
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
5 (1)
Experts
GOLD PRO TRADING SYSTEM – MT4 Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or (XAUUSD) Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/136576 Cet Expert Advisor est conçu spécialement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD). Il utilise des stratégies algorithmiques basées sur la volatilité et l’action des prix. Statistiques clés Résultats en direct uniquement (pas de backtests) Drawdown maximal : 9.22% Charge maximale du dépôt : 11.78% Toutes les données historiques incluses (voir captures d’écran
Divergence Progression
Anton Karabeinikov
Experts
Expert Advisor " Divergence Progression» For the EA to work, you need to download the indicator from the CodeBase section-http: / / www. mql5. com/ru/code/32437 - and place it in the MQL4/Indicators folder Recommended parameters D1 EUR / USD: TakeProfit-250; StopLoss-30; Closing on the opposite signal=false; This expert Advisor is medium-term and is intended only for trading on the D1 period on the EUR / USD pair. T
Micron
Ivan Simonika
Experts
We present to you a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading major currency pairs. The bot uses a set of its own trading algorithms and has protection against crashes. Attention! The bot only works correctly when the spread is less than 6 pips! I ask you to weigh this fact, and if you do not have the appropriate conditions for trading, this bot will not work for you! The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work wit
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Plus de l'auteur
Grid Trend Multiply
Debashish Sahu
Experts
Grid Trend Multiply is a non directional expert advisor which use Martingale to close trade in profit As a user, you need to set the direction in which the EA will take the trade. You can set to either BUY or SELL when you want it to trade in a trending market. In a ranging market, you can set the EA to take both BUY and SELL at the same time.  It is a delta neutral strategy which capitalize on the concept that market will visit the same price again and again thus allowing the EA to close the po
Price action with smart money management
Debashish Sahu
Experts
This PRICE ACTION  trading EA is best for low risk steady growth. The EA has ability to smartly increase and decrease risk percent per trade  to maximize the gain. No INDICATORS are used of any kind. There is NO HEDGING or MARTINGALE. This Ea is fully set and forget based, but if you want you can also manually move your stop and profit target and can also close the trades whenever you want, it will not affect the EA algorithm. If You are new to robot trading, run with default settings. NOTE:
Multipair Analyzer
Debashish Sahu
Experts
Multipair Analyzer  - An expert advisor which analyze market structure across multiple currency pairs. Its a tool which uses purely price action structure based trading strategy.  Based on the market structure, the EA finds the optimal place to enter and can either take trade or can alert the user to take a better look. Just by placing the EA one one chart, all the other currency pairs are automatically analyzed.  Based on its analysis it provide multiple messages . These messages can be easil
Trades copier
Debashish Sahu
5 (2)
Utilitaires
You Can Instantly Copy All the Trades from one account to another account in MT4. It only copy inside the same computer or same VPS. You can also use it to copy from MT4 to MT5, then you also need to download the MT5 version and set the SEND and RECEIVE accordingly. MT5 Version download -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88791 Note: If you download the demo version, it will not copy the trade into the real account as demo version does not work on real account. Sometime you will find trad
M K Ultra
Debashish Sahu
Experts
A loss Recovery Ea which use the Symmetric Triangle Price action Pattern to place recovery trades using Martingale. Benefit of this ea : Risk get reduced from normal recovery system as bigger lot size are placed near the triangle center and as soon as the triangle breaks, bigger lot size offsets the overall losses thus reaching profit target sooner. Ea also has default trend following capability by choosing the daily candle direction, and can put stop loss to breakeven thus protecting the trade
Trend Following Expert Advisor
Debashish Sahu
Experts
Trend Following Expert advisor follows trend to take trade.              MT5 Version Click Here Only for Serious Traders who Understands that get rich quick Expert advisor does not exist. Growth without blowing the account is the right method to grow. NON MARTINGALE. FIXED STOPLOSS                                                  PAIRS FOR BETTER RESULT (USDJPY, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc) This EA do not have any kind of loss recovery logic in it so When you suffer a loss, just move on. This will happe
Power Ranger
Debashish Sahu
Experts
Power Ranger EA works on RANGING MARKET ONLY. You also need an ZERO SPREAD ACCOUNT (Max spread allowed is 2). Tested on CADCHF with spread of 2 with default settings. Fixed Stop loss In a trending market this EA will make loss. If you want another Ea which is good for trending market then check out this promotional EA- Trend Follower As a trader you can manually close all the trades if you think that enough profit is accumulated.   The development of the EA will go on in future and you may see
MACD Snipper
Debashish Sahu
Experts
MACD Spipper is a simple trend trading and swing entry EA. NO MARTINGLE ,  NO GRID FIXED STOPLOSS and TAKEPROFIT. User have the option to exit early in case the price is not moving well. Pros: The EA can be trade with a very small Account Balance. It will not blow your account by accumulating losses. On right market conditions, it can give a huge return with a very small initial risk. Cons: The Ea do not perform well on ranging pairs. You can have a lot of losing trades All types of broker can
Trades Copier MT5
Debashish Sahu
Utilitaires
You Can  Copy All the Trades from one MT5 terminal to another MT5 terminal hosting two different accounts in the same computer or VPS. It will work with same broker as well as different broker. You can also use it to copy from MT5 to MT4, then you also need to download the MT4 version and set the SEND and RECEIVE accordingly. MT4 version download-  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83400 Note: While Testing with demo version, do not use real account, as it will not copy. If your trades are
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis