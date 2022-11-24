Fixed SL TP Simple EA
- Debashish Sahu
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 24 novembre 2022
- Activations: 5
Fixed SL TP Simple EA use Breakout Strategy on Range to enter into the trade.
This is my first design for a fixed risk trading system. So profit gain will be not that great.
The EA use simple strategy like BREAKEVEN and CLOSING 50% on market move in the positive direction.
2. You can have multiple losing trade one after another and the EA will not care about the result.
In case of any doubt regarding the EA, contact the designer.
Remember: Back test with MT4 on weekends is a wrong move. You cannot trust those results. Even if you set the spread manually, the result will vary on week days vs weekend.