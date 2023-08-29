Symbol Changer Indicator mt5

Symbol Changer

this Indicator for make more easy when change Chart pair, this more usefull if trader make deal with many pair.

Property Input

  1. Indicator Custom Unique ID : Indicator have Id for make different.
  2. Show Profit Loss : Adjustable for Show or no Profit and Loss
  3. Option Horizontal/Vertical button : Button can change Horizontal or Vertical.
  4. Option Window : Adjustable in main Chart as window or buttom chart as Window 1, 2
  5. Main Pairs Preset / Own Pair : available group  pair for make easy have trading group
  6. Adjustable Size, Font, and Color Button.
  7. Adjustable position with parameter X and Y
  8. Magic Number : if Show profit and loss =true, should input this parameter as magic identification order
if u have some problem for this tool, u can soon message.
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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