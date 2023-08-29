Symbol Changer Indicator mt5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 29 August 2023
- Activations: 20
Symbol Changer
this Indicator for make more easy when change Chart pair, this more usefull if trader make deal with many pair.
Property Input
- Indicator Custom Unique ID : Indicator have Id for make different.
- Show Profit Loss : Adjustable for Show or no Profit and Loss
- Option Horizontal/Vertical button : Button can change Horizontal or Vertical.
- Option Window : Adjustable in main Chart as window or buttom chart as Window 1, 2
- Main Pairs Preset / Own Pair : available group pair for make easy have trading group
- Adjustable Size, Font, and Color Button.
- Adjustable position with parameter X and Y
- Magic Number : if Show profit and loss =true, should input this parameter as magic identification order
if u have some problem for this tool, u can soon message.