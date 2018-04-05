The Trima EA's strategy is based on the position of various moving averages. The Stop Loss is calculated automatically from ATR and SMA and the Take Profit using the rrr value. Trima EA was developed for the 1 minute timeframe but can be used on any timeframe. For the best result test the EA on the forex pair EURUSD. The last screenshot contains the corresponding settings for many forex pairs on the 1 minute chart, so the Trima EA can also be used without intensive testing. For more symbols or other strategies use the strategy tester.

IMPORTANT

The function of Trima EA can change drastically by setting the trade session variables. Since this leads to very different strategies, setting up the trade session requires extensive testing for each symbol.





All forms of the Stop Trail can be switched on and off individually and combined with each other.

Soft trail:

The trail is calculated as the distance between price and take profit and becomes more aggressive the closer price is to take profit.

Hard trail:

The trail follows the price at a fixed distance.

Zero Loss:

The stop loss is moved once, 5 points above the open price once the price has moved a certain distance.



