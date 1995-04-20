Ceiling MT4

The "Ceiling MT4" indicator has been designed to determine the exit point from the market and it is based on a moving average set in parameters and shows 3 lines. 1. Ceiling lines, that is the highest / lowest value currently achieved on the chart in the horizon set in the "Plafon Horyzon" parameter. 2. The "Signal" line that shows the line shifted to the part specified in the "Signal_Part" parameter is set by default to 2, which means that it is halfway between the moving average and the plafond 3. Moving average lines
Önerilen ürünler
RSI Momentum Arrows
Martin Eshleman
Göstergeler
Summary This indicator is based on RSI and Momentum indicators. It also considers moving averages of these two indicators. The three indicators have adjustable settings. The arrows do not repaint since the indicator only uses confirmed values and waits for the candle to close before painting an arrow. The indicator is also able to alert when arrows appear. There are 3 types of alerts - Popup, Email and Mobile Push Notifications. The arrows can be used in the EA and the inputs can also be optimiz
FREE
Dow trend bands
Mariusz Piotr Rodacki
Göstergeler
This indicator is not only for trading but also for learning, thanks to it, you can learn to identify trend, support and resistance. You've probably heard about the Dow trend theory, where higher highs and higher lows indicate an uptrend, and lower highs and lower lows indicate a downtrend. This indicator determines this trend based on the Dow Theory. You just need to enter a number representing the number of candles between extremes. The optimal solution is the number 3 (H1 TF), unless you wa
FREE
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Göstergeler
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
USA Indexes Quant Indicator MT4
Thunder Investment Group Limited
Göstergeler
Property of Vertical Capital Edition:  Gugol_Quants   About USA INDEXES QUANT_INDICATOR: This is a indicator created by math modulation to be used as a trading tool, which was developed in MQL. (MT4) This indicator is for use only with US500(S&P500), NAS100(Nasdaq Composite) and US30(Dow Jones). Signals are activated on "Open" Candle. It’s based on Intraday/Swing Trades whose main timeframe is H1, H2, H3 and H4. However you can use it with other assets by testing with the appropriate settings. *
FREE
Graphic shapes
Alexandr Lapin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Graphic Shapes -using history, it projects four types of graphical shapes at the moment, allowing you to determine the main ranges of price movement in the future, as well as gives an understanding of the main market reversals, while giving entry points by priority!The panel contains three types of figure sizes expressed by timeframes. They allow you to conduct a complete market analysis without using additional tools! The indicator is a powerful tool for forecasting price movements in the forex
FREE
Kill Zones MT4
Diego Arribas Lopez
Göstergeler
MT5 Version Kill Zones Kill Zones allows you to insert up to 3 time zones in the chart. The visual representation of the Kill Zones in the chart together with an alert and notification system helps you to ignore fake trading setups occurring outside the Kill Zones or specific trading sessions. Using Kill Zones in your trading will help you filter higher probability trading setups. You should select time ranges where the market usually reacts with high volatility. Based on EST time zone, followin
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Göstergeler
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
Multi Trend Fast Tracer
Wei Guo
Göstergeler
This is an original, agile, and excellent trending system. Whether you are a beginner trading novice or a professional trader, this set of indicators can help you quickly and timely track the latest changes in market trends. It has the following characteristics: The method of use is extremely simple, plug and play, and the display of all trend analysis results is clear at a glance; There is no need to configure any functional parameters, the trend tracking indicator will automatically analyze th
Long Term Stats
Michele Bini
Göstergeler
Long term stats is a trend indicator.  As the name suggests, it computes long term running average, standard deviation and min/max values Average and standard deviation are plotted on the graph and deviation value is taken as input parameter (similarly to bollinger bands). Historical minimum and maximum are plotted on the graph and updated for each bar, considering historical time series slope. (this is to somehow account for inflation/deflation) Can be used as filter for signals, as trigger to
FREE
E13 Acid Flux
Dariel Iserne Carrera
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Based on a combination of indicators, E13 Acid Fulx is an excellent indicator for knowing when to buy or sell on any asset and temporaryity. The indicator myself I have used it as a tool for my analysis when trading Forex. It is a useful and easy-to-understand trend indicator.  If you combine it with your own analyses you will surely get a good result in your operation.
FREE
Moving Pivot Average MT4
Daifallah Alamri
Göstergeler
Moving Pivot Average    The pivot indicator compares the selected period with its counterpart from the previous period. The indicator uses very flexible algorithm for pivot value calculating. It allows you to allocate in days a certain time intervals (custom bars) and calculate the average pivot value based on High, Low and Close prices of these bars. How many custom bars will be taken into account is determined by the "Days" setting. The pivot line can be considered an average trend line and us
Cool volumes
Yerzhan Satov
Göstergeler
"Cool volumes" arama göstergesi, Mt4'teki kene hacimlerine dayanarak oluşturulmuştur. Göstergenin kendisi belirli bir zaman diliminde (zaman diliminin seçimi) satın alınacak veya satılacak hacimlerin sayısını izler. Ve satıcıların veya alıcıların hacimlerinde anormal bir fazlalık olduğunda, bir satış veya satın alma sinyali verir. Alt pencerede renkli histogramlar çizilir, burada yeşil renk şu anda alıcıların üstünlüğünü gösterir, bu da belirli bir fiyat aralığındaki artışın potansiyel olarak
Cuervo Candles Scalping II
Cristobal Hidalgo Soriano
Uzman Danışmanlar
Características principales: Estrategia de scalping : El Crow Candles Scalping EA se enfoca en aprovechar movimientos rápidos en el mercado . La estrategia se basa en la identificación de patrones de velas y análisis técnico para tomar decisiones de entrada y salida. 2.Gestión de riesgos avanzada: El EA incorpora una gestión de riesgos sólida para proteger tu cuenta de operaciones. Puedes ajustar los parámetros de stop-loss y take-profit para adaptar el nivel de riesgo a tus preferencias. 3.Con
RSI Jurik
Augustine Kamatu
Göstergeler
Introducing RSI Jurik—an innovative indicator designed to revolutionize your forex trading strategy by combining custom moving averages based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) with the MetaTrader 4 indicator, RSI. Jurik moving averages are renowned for their accuracy and reliability in analyzing price movements in the forex market. They provide traders with smoother representations of price action, reducing noise and offering clearer signals for identifying trends and potential reversals.
FREE
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Göstergeler
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Targets
Jose Ramon Miranda Ramos
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Targets is an indicator to determine potential turning  points , targets  are calculated to determine levels in which the sentiment of the market could change from "bullish" to "bearish." This indicator can be used in any timeframe and any currency pair: IN CASE YOU DON'T SEE THE INDICATOR WHEN YOU ADD IT TO YOUR CHARTS JUST OPEN THE INDICATOR MENU AND CLOSE THE MENU AGAIN PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: For best results use this indicator as an extra tools after you have completed your regular analysis an
FREE
Fibo label
Damir Satridinov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Индикатор рисует уровни Фибоначчи с выделенными Ценовыми метками.При установке индикатора на график необходимо создать трендовую линию с именем указанным в поле" Unique name of trend line to place fib on ". По умолчанию имя=" Unique name of trend line to place fib on"  =     "+"    .В индикаторе можно заменить уровни фибоначчи по своему усмотрению.Также меняются цвет,стиль,толщина линий и т. д.
FREE
Turbo indictor
Mahmoud Helmy Sedik Mohamed Mansour
Göstergeler
You have made a great decision to try this powerful indicator. The FX Turbo  is a supreme forex trading indicator that will help you achieve your financial goals on currency market. In this post you will learn how to use and trade with FX Turbo Marksman indicator. Recommended Timeframe This indicator was optimized for 1-hour timeframe but you can successfully use it on any timeframe as well. Generally speaking higher timeframes are for swing trading and and lower timeframes are for scalping.
Market Ticker
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Göstergeler
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Göstergeler
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Göstergeler
Xmaster göstergesinin yeni, daha doğru versiyonu. Dünyanın dört bir yanından 200'den fazla tüccar, en etkili ve doğru formülü elde etmek için bu göstergenin farklı kombinasyonlarının 15.000'den fazla testini bilgisayarlarında gerçekleştirdi. Ve burada size doğru sinyalleri gösteren ve yeniden boyamayan "Xmaster formül göstergesi forex yeniden boyama yok" göstergesini sunuyoruz. Bu gösterge aynı zamanda tüccara e-posta ve push yoluyla sinyaller gönderir. Her yeni tick'in gelmesiyle birlikte, 75'
R Var Moving Average
Rwy Ksyby
Göstergeler
R Var Hareketli Ortalama Göstergesi, zorlu trend takipçileri için tasarlanmış bir trend takip göstergesidir. Hisse senedi tüccarları ve emtia tüccarları arasında oldukça popüler bir forex ticaret göstergesidir ve popülaritesi, kullanıcılarına gerçek para kazanma sinyalleri verme yeteneğinden kaynaklanmaktadır. Gösterge, bir sienna çizgisi üzerine yerleştirilmiş yeşil ve kırmızı noktalardan oluşur. Yeşil nokta yükseliş sinyalini, kırmızı nokta ise düşüş sinyalini gösteriyor. Temel Ticaret Sin
FREE
Heikin Ashi Premium
Frederick Langemark
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Heikin Ashi is Japanese for "average bar", and may make it easier for you to identify trends. Our version of this popular indicator adjusts the size of the candles based on the zoom level of your chart, making it appear more naturally just like the traditional candlesticks. The colors are selected based on the color scheme you use on your charts, but can be customized anyway you would like. You may also choose whether to display only the Heikin Ashi candles, or show the other selected chart as w
FREE
SFO Trend Racer
Tevin Marshall
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SFO Trend Racer system is a trend indicator created by the CEO and Founder of " Simple Forex Options ", Tevin Marshall . It serves 6 different functions all in one. It shows the trader the entry signals as well as exit signals, whether it is a take profit or a stop loss. It also uses trend filters and signal confirmations so that the trader is able to make the most logically fit decision. Trend Racer uses various filters and specific settings from a plethora of indicators. The beauty in this ind
BirdsIview
Abraham Correa
Göstergeler
is a user-friendly MetaTrader 4 indicator that creates a centralized dashboard for traders to oversee several cryptocurrency pairs simultaneously across different timeframes, presenting price movements through simple dots or miniature candlestick charts, complemented by volume indicators to facilitate quick assessments of market trends and fluctuations. It automatically resizes grid cells according to the number of bars shown per timeframe for better use of screen space, features adjustable co
Auto Closer MT4
Manpreet Singh
Yardımcı programlar
FOREXBOB AUTO CLOSER   is a very handsome tool for manual traders who doing :- Scalping  Correlation Hedging Those who use averaging methods etc. As this utility tool will help you by closing all your running trades when the universal floating P/L reaches a certain value that you will put in inputs. You may enable and disable the alert message on your mobile phone when auto closer close all the running deals on specified profit. You may add any message you want in notification.  This tool consid
FREE
Trend MagicX
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Göstergeler
A trending market is one in which price is generally moving in one direction. ... When trading a trend-based strategy, traders usually pick the major currencies as well as any other currency utilizing the dollar because these pairs tend to trend and be more liquid than other pairs.  Best Trend Indicator That Tells You the Direction of the Trend   Trend MagicX_v1.1 displays the trend direction, duration, intensity and the resulting trend rating for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a
Comfortable MACD
Anton Iudakov
4.75 (4)
Göstergeler
Trading with the help of the MACD indicator has become even more convenient. Flexible settings will help you choose what you really need in your trading. Use the strategy that you need - the indicator uses 3 strategies. Download the demo right now! I recommend watching my advisor - Night Zen EA Subscribe to my telegram channel, link in my profile contacts -   my profile See also my other products on mql5.com -   my products Advantages of the indicator: In this indicator, the interpretation of th
FREE
Adx Crossing Indicator with alerts email
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Göstergeler
ndicador ADX Crossing Alertby Mr Beast El Indicador ADX Crossing Alert v1.0 es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para potenciar tu análisis técnico en MetaTrader, centrándose en las señales generadas por el cruce del Indicador de Dirección del Movimiento (ADX). Este indicador ofrece alertas visuales en el gráfico y la conveniencia de alertas via email, permitiéndote estar siempre al tanto de las oportunidades de trading. Características Destacadas: ADX Crossing Signals: El indicador utiliza el c
Trend Runner PRO MT4
Gutyere Amorim
Göstergeler
Indicator developed with precision algorithm that seeks moments of strong trend in the markets. Reconciled with an algorithm that seeks high volume moments in the market. I recommend using timeframes M15 to H1. I also recommend an optimization to your liking for your best currency pairs. Any questions, do not hesitate to ask. Buy EA based on this indicator CLICKING HERE This is an excellent trigger indicator for your trading system. If you already operate a trend and want an indicator to show y
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine, Auto Optim
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Göstergeler
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Gold Flux Signal – XAUUSD için Repaint Yapmayan Sinyal Göstergesi Net sinyal üretimi için tasarlanmıştır – Gold Flux Signal, XAUUSD üzerinde net ve istikrarlı giriş sinyalleri sağlamak için geliştirilmiştir – Trend takibi ve breakout stratejileri için özel olarak tasarlanmış olup, grafik üzerinde karışıklık yaratmaz – Göstergenin tüm sinyalleri yalnızca kapanmış mumlar üzerinden hesaplanır – M1, M5 ve H1 zaman dilimleri için optimize edilmiştir Kararlı görsel sinyaller – Sinyal bir kez oluş
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt