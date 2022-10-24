Automated Support Resistance Screener

You can proof how good this indicator is by comparing this indicator with other support resistance indicators in MQL5.com market.

The Automated Support Resistance Screener is a powerful support and resistance custom indicator that can help traders determine the level of support and resistance values simple, easily and accurately.

MT4 doesn't provide any support and resistance indicator, making ASRS an essential tool for traders and this indicator is built using the MQL4 programming language and is used in the MetaTrader 4 platform.

This indicator also suitable for all time frames and all markets, including indices, forex, and more.

ASRS can works by screening the best support and resistance values in a given price range. The indicator uses special calculations like screening method and complex algorithms that make it unique and reliable. This makes it a perfect tool for both new and professional traders.

ASRS has very easy input settings, because determining variables is assisted by reliable special functions and AI function.

Traders only need to determine the main inputs SR_Bars and Max_Lines_Number also several input styles like color and size.

Functions improvements based on result of our research have been carried out to improve the performance of this indicator.

The latest update of Automated Support Resistance Screener, (MQL4, MT4), version 1.9 has been completed on March/18/2025.

In the latest version, feature improvements have been made to facilitate traders with better performance.


Always trade wisely and use proper money management strategies. Good luck!



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
LT Triple EMA Indicator
Eko Baskoro
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is an indicator that often be used by traders. Combination of two or three EMA indicators often applied to determine trend direction. Multiple EMA combined with fractals or oscillator indicator to detect overbought/oversold and divergence point also great to do in trading system. If you like EMA indicator and want to get better indicator, highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en
FREE
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener
Eko Baskoro
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
LT Automated Support Resistance Screener is a level indicator or a support resistance indicator that can be used to determine the level of support and resistance values. This indicator is free and easy to used in the Metatrader 4 platform which is built using the MQL4 programming language. Support resistance indicator is an important indicator that is often to used, but it is not available on the MT4 platform. This indicator can be used for all markets like forex, indices, gold etc and all time
FREE
Triple SuperTrend Indicator
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4). Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged. This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform. Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664 This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are: Using three indic
FREE
LT Gzeta EA MT4
Eko Baskoro
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Good performance at any pair/ symbol, any broker and any spread. You can prove it in backtesting. The last optimized of LT Gzeta EA MT4 version 1.9 has been done on 9 Juli 2025. The optimization in many functions and strategies has been done. LT Gzeta EA MT4 is an expert advisor that works based on simple support resistance, chart pattern, time cycle and ATR calculations. This EA is a free version of Zeta EA MT4 because the main strategy is same. In the LT Gzeta EA MT4 Expert Advisor, the setup
FREE
Rainbow SuperTrend
Eko Baskoro
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Super Trend is one of the most popular custom indicators that it doesn't provided in metatrader 4 (MT4) platform. Rainbow SuperTrend  has some advantages, there are can display the trend direction and stop loss line based on Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is good to used for trailing stop trading style, because when the price direction is trending the stop loss point can adjust based on supertrend line. It is the high recommended to using this indicator combined with oscillator indicat
FREE
LT Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator
Eko Baskoro
Göstergeler
Fibonacci Retracement object is an object that has been provided by metatrader 4 platform. But  Fibonacci Retracement  object doesn't automated adjust the chart. You have to put and manage it manually to the chart. Because of that, this indicator was created. If you like using filbonacci retracement indicator, highly recommended to use Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator if you want to get better result in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95515 LT Automated Fibonacci Retraceme
FREE
LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method
Eko Baskoro
Göstergeler
LT Triple Support Resistance Screen Method is a kind of levels indicator that consist of three SR lines. It is built by MQL4 programming language and can be used to MT4 platform.  A free version indicator to determine the support and resistance levels easily This indicator works based on the screen method to calculate the most appropriate value for each buffer. A complex algorithm based on long research is applied to this free custom indicator. But this indicator has limited features and simpler
FREE
Simple MA Over Flow
Eko Baskoro
Göstergeler
Moving Average is one of the indicators that is widely used in technical analysis which can help to smooth price movements by eliminating some price fluctuations that are less relevant based on past price calculations, so that an average line of price movements is formed within a certain time period. Simple Moving Average Over Flow is an indicator writen by MQL$ language that is given a special additional moving average line based on certain calculations so as to make this moving average better
FREE
EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator
Eko Baskoro
Göstergeler
Exponential moving average (EMA) and super trend are popular and good indicators that is often and used to determine the trend direction. One of the best trading strategies with trailing stop is trading strategy with using a combination of Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Super Trend indicators. EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator is the indicator consist of  EMA, Super Trend and Alert function also other calculations are needed. It's also has extra indicator there are Automated Fibonacci Retr
Zeta EA MT4
Eko Baskoro
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA works based on, simple support resistance, ATR, and other special calculations. The last optimized of Zeta EA MT4 version 1.17 has been done on 14 july 2025. The optimization in many functions and strategies has been done. This EA uses the same trading strategies for all currency pairs on the time frame Daily(D1) and has been tested theoretically and practically through back testing in many pairs (currencies) and time frame D1 (PERIOD_D1) and get satisfactory results and low drawdowns. I
Filtrele:
alfy87
1080
alfy87 2023.09.01 01:39 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt