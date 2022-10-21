Revolving Range



==> This is an range breakout expert adviser.

==> This inputs will allow user to make customized EA to trade any asset based on Range Breakout System.

==> Feel Free to comment additional sent requirement in comment to be added in next version.



==> This EA will close all trading with in 24 Hours no matter what is outcome.

==> You can setup target and stop loss in money or in multiple of price range factor.



==> Both are useful depending up on asset behavior



==> Other Improvements are coming soon

==> happy trading happy investing...!

==> Spreads are not in Pips Or Tick but, it is calculated by custom logic.

Selling this EA at 70% Discount For The Short Period Of Time Only.

Price Will Be Increased Very Soon.

Hurry Up.



