Revolving Range


==> This is an range breakout expert adviser.

==> This inputs will allow user to make customized EA to trade any asset based on Range Breakout System.

==>  Feel Free to comment additional sent requirement in comment to be added in next version.

==>  This EA will close all trading with in 24 Hours no matter what is outcome.

==>  You can setup target and stop loss in money or in multiple of price range factor. 

==>  Both are useful depending up on asset behavior

==> Other Improvements are coming soon 

==>  happy trading happy investing...!

==> Spreads are not in Pips Or Tick but, it is calculated by custom logic.

Selling this EA at 70% Discount For The Short Period Of Time Only.

Price Will Be Increased Very Soon.
Hurry Up.



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Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Range Breakout Advance
Sarvaiya Sultanbhai Alibhai
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==> This is an range breakout expert adviser. ==> Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,GBPCAD,NZDCAD ==> User is allowed to go through multiple setting parameters ==> This inputs will allow user to make customized EA to trade any asset based on Range Breakout System. ==>   This will allow user to user 3 Type of Trailing Stop Loss ==> Other Improvements are coming soon  ==>     happy trading happy investing...! ==> Spreads are not in Pips Or Tick but, it is calculated by custo
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