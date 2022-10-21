Revolving Range
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.3
- Updated: 21 October 2022
- Activations: 20
==> This is an range breakout expert adviser.
==> Feel Free to comment additional sent requirement in comment to be added in next version.
==> This EA will close all trading with in 24 Hours no matter what is outcome.
==> You can setup target and stop loss in money or in multiple of price range factor.
==> Both are useful depending up on asset behavior
==> Other Improvements are coming soon
==> happy trading happy investing...!
==> Spreads are not in Pips Or Tick but, it is calculated by custom logic.
Selling this EA at 70% Discount For The Short Period Of Time Only.
Price Will Be Increased Very Soon.
Hurry Up.