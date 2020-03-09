Candlestick Price Action with Risk to Reward

EA enters trades based on CALCULATED PRICE ACTION. If INSIDE BARS or ENGULFING CANDLES are formed then it will calculate if RISK to REWARD is great enough to enter trade.





Once trades are placed then one trade will target 1:1 and another will target 2:1. Once first trades take profit is hit then it will move second trade to breakeven.





EA works on any currency pair on 1 HR, 4 HR, and DAILY time frames.





For maximum profitability its best to know how EA works. Some losses ONLY OCCUR because stops are too tight. With some adjustments trades are extremely profitable.