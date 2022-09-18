Hi all.









This Expert Advisor is for 3 pairs.

The algorithm for this advisor was written a long time ago, but somehow there was no time for an advisor.

This algorithm is more than half a year old.

Yes, I understand that I will continue to refine it.

The entire EA is based on its own indicators.





It's simple, with a simple set of features.





Yes, the EA may not trade every day or bring in large profits.

Pairs

∆ EURUSD/GBPUSD/EURJPY

∆ TIMEFRAME M15





The ∆work function is designed to launch the EA if false the EA does not work properly.





∆ Order Magic Number is the magic number that the EA assigns to the opened order.





∆ Lot is an automatic calculation of the lot from your deposit, regardless of the deposit currency.

More precisely, this is the percentage for which an order can be opened.





∆ Minimum distance TP this function sets the minimum order distance to TakeProfit.





∆ Trall false/true.

This feature gives you the ability to trail orders, which greatly reduces the likelihood of losing trades.





∆ Trall Distance this allows you to set the minimum distance for Trall





∆ Spread is what is the maximum allowable spread possible for trading.





Regards Michael



