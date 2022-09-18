Pairs EA

Hi all.


This Expert Advisor is for 3 pairs. 
The algorithm for this advisor was written a long time ago, but somehow there was no time for an advisor. 
This algorithm is more than half a year old. 
Yes, I understand that I will continue to refine it.
The entire EA is based on its own indicators.

It's simple, with a simple set of features.

Yes, the EA may not trade every day or bring in large profits.
Pairs
∆ EURUSD/GBPUSD/EURJPY
∆ TIMEFRAME M15

The ∆work function is designed to launch the EA if false the EA does not work properly.

∆ Order Magic Number is the magic number that the EA assigns to the opened order.

∆ Lot is an automatic calculation of the lot from your deposit, regardless of the deposit currency. 
More precisely, this is the percentage for which an order can be opened.

∆ Minimum distance TP this function sets the minimum order distance to TakeProfit.

∆ Trall false/true. 
This feature gives you the ability to trail orders, which greatly reduces the likelihood of losing trades.

∆ Trall Distance this allows you to set the minimum distance for Trall

∆ Spread is what is the maximum allowable spread possible for trading.

Regards Michael 

