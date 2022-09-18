Pairs EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Mykhailo Dzyuban
- Sürüm: 1.21
Hi all.
This Expert Advisor is for 3 pairs.
The algorithm for this advisor was written a long time ago, but somehow there was no time for an advisor.
This algorithm is more than half a year old.
Yes, I understand that I will continue to refine it.
The entire EA is based on its own indicators.
It's simple, with a simple set of features.
Yes, the EA may not trade every day or bring in large profits.
Pairs
∆ EURUSD/GBPUSD/EURJPY
∆ TIMEFRAME M15
The ∆work function is designed to launch the EA if false the EA does not work properly.
∆ Order Magic Number is the magic number that the EA assigns to the opened order.
∆ Lot is an automatic calculation of the lot from your deposit, regardless of the deposit currency.
More precisely, this is the percentage for which an order can be opened.
∆ Minimum distance TP this function sets the minimum order distance to TakeProfit.
∆ Trall false/true.
This feature gives you the ability to trail orders, which greatly reduces the likelihood of losing trades.
∆ Trall Distance this allows you to set the minimum distance for Trall
∆ Spread is what is the maximum allowable spread possible for trading.
Regards Michael