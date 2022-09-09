Hundred Egg EA MT5

5
Hundred Egg EA is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading extreme reverse situations.  Several pattern recognization techniques had been integrated to analyze the market.  Built-in special designed market filters to protect the capital.  It targets AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD for correlation arbitrage opportunity.

Next Price: $600


LIVE Signals:

Crazy Mode (USD300 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/987229

Crazy Mode (USD700 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1524884

Aggressive Mode (USD2000 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1114889

Aggressive Mode + Other Eggs (USD870 start): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1359890


Special Points

  • Very low entry barrier - Support as low as USD300 balance to trade (rarely have EA can achieve)
  • Very simple & easy setup
  • Support spread filter feature
  • Support Market News filter feature
  • Better performance, more affordable and attractive option than other similar strategy products
  • Live signals support

Requirements for Crazy Mode

  • Minimum balance $300
  • Recommended balance $500
  • Recommended leverage 1:500


Allow Web Request

To allow the market filter work properly, please allow web requests to the following URLs (remove the whitespaces):

  • https : // ec. forexprostools . com
  • https : // api . jrtrader . org


Operating Environment

  • Recommended Timeframe: M15
  • Symbols: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD


Setup Guide

  • Open the currency pair in single chart mode
  • This EA is NOT sensitive to spread, slippage or any other broker related variables
  • Trade ONLY the pairs I have recommended above


EA  Settings

Parameter Name Description
Enable Multi-Currency Mode AUDCAD*1,AUDNZD*1,NZDCAD*1
Leave it empty if you attached EA to each single chart.
Allow First Position Type
 Control the first trade direction by options.
Instance Number for your EA (max. 2 digits) Enter any 1-2 digits number to identify your EA.
EA Comment Prefix
 EA Comment
Your Broker Time Zone (GMT) Input your broker time zone for filters


Backtest Information

  • Test on the recommended M15 timeframe only.
  • You can use default settings for backtest.
  • You may change the parameter "Trading Mode" to test different mode.
  • The special designed market filter will not take effect on backtest mode.
  • Multiple years backtest results with 99.9% data quality, variable spreads and latency multiple years backtest results were provided to save your times.

Remarks

  • We sell Expert Advisor (EA) only on MQL5. If you see my EA for sale on any other platform, they are scammers.
  • Please be responsible to your capital and follow our recommendations.



Reviews 2
minachann
1662
minachann 2022.11.29 16:28 
 

It moves only occasionally. The DD is relatively large, but in the end it will be profitable.

Thomas Chan
219
Thomas Chan 2022.10.31 09:04 
 

Just bought the EA. Will update comment a month later

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minachann
1662
minachann 2022.11.29 16:28 
 

It moves only occasionally. The DD is relatively large, but in the end it will be profitable.

Thomas Chan
219
Thomas Chan 2022.10.31 09:04 
 

Just bought the EA. Will update comment a month later

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