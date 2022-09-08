For The Bold

*This EA is made to trade mainly GOLD /GBPUSD (Micro Recommended) .
*it trades only one position a time , both Long and short . All positions will be placed with TP and SL.
*SL levels are calculated depending on the volatity of the market with the help of The ATR indicator .
*TP levels are calculated depending on the Chosen Risk Reward ratio.
*Signals are obtained using candlestick patterns ( engulfing ,inverted hammer and hanging man)  and filtred with Bollinger Bands  and Heikin Ashi Candles .
*For Money Mangement the EA  start risking a fixed percentage of the balance per trade (set to  0.41% by default) that increase  with a multiplier in case of a loss without exceeding a limit  and reset to the initial value after a win .
*SL levels are calculated depending on the volatity of the market with the help of The ATR indicator .
*TP levels are calculated depending on the Chosen Risk Reward ratio.

*Recommande accounts : ECN or ultra low spreads accounts .

*Timeframes  : M10,  M15 , M30 , H1 ,H4
Inputs 
1 RR : Risk reward ratio per trade.
2 initialriskpct : the initil risk % of a trade's sequence.
3 ATRmultiplier : the ATR multiplier for stop loss level calculation .
4 riskmultiplier : the risk perrcentage multiplier in case of a loss .
5 ATRperiod : the period for ATR calculation .
6 riskpctlimit : the limit of risk % in case of a consecutive losses .

TrailingStop and time filter will be added on the next update.
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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This EA uses a very simple strategy by using Envelopes indicator to detect potential reversal signals filtred with n time crossover with upper and lower envelopes bands .  It uses Martingale for money management . Inputs :  SMA_Period  : The smoothed MA period on close prices for Envelopes indicator Envelopes_deviation : the % deviation of the upper and lower envelopes bands SL_Pips :  the stop loss in pips RR  : the used risk reward ratio lots : the initial lot to use in martingale sequence lot
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