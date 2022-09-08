For The Bold
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.40
- Updated: 8 September 2022
- Activations: 20
*This EA is made to trade mainly GOLD /GBPUSD (Micro Recommended) .
*it trades only one position a time , both Long and short . All positions will be placed with TP and SL.
*SL levels are calculated depending on the volatity of the market with the help of The ATR indicator .
*TP levels are calculated depending on the Chosen Risk Reward ratio.
*Signals are obtained using candlestick patterns ( engulfing ,inverted hammer and hanging man) and filtred with Bollinger Bands and Heikin Ashi Candles .
*For Money Mangement the EA start risking a fixed percentage of the balance per trade (set to 0.41% by default) that increase with a multiplier in case of a loss without exceeding a limit and reset to the initial value after a win .
*SL levels are calculated depending on the volatity of the market with the help of The ATR indicator .
*TP levels are calculated depending on the Chosen Risk Reward ratio.
*Recommande accounts : ECN or ultra low spreads accounts .
*Timeframes : M10, M15 , M30 , H1 ,H4
Inputs
1 RR : Risk reward ratio per trade.
2 initialriskpct : the initil risk % of a trade's sequence.
3 ATRmultiplier : the ATR multiplier for stop loss level calculation .
4 riskmultiplier : the risk perrcentage multiplier in case of a loss .
5 ATRperiod : the period for ATR calculation .
6 riskpctlimit : the limit of risk % in case of a consecutive losses .
TrailingStop and time filter will be added on the next update.