Envelopes Martingale

This EA uses a very simple strategy by using Envelopes indicator to detect potential reversal signals filtred with n time crossover with upper and lower envelopes bands . 

It uses Martingale for money management .

Inputs : 

SMA_Period  : The smoothed MA period on close prices for Envelopes indicator

Envelopes_deviation : the % deviation of the upper and lower envelopes bands

SL_Pips :  the stop loss in pips

RR  : the used risk reward ratio

lots : the initial lot to use in martingale sequence

lots_multiplicator : the lot multiplicator after a loss

lots_limit  : the volume size upper limit

GMT_Starting_Hour : the desired starting working hour in GMT ( it should be in this format "HH:MN ")

GMT_Ending_Hour :  the desired ending hour in GMT

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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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For The Bold
Slim Ouederni
Experts
*This EA is made to trade mainly GOLD /GBPUSD (Micro Recommended) . *it trades only one position a time , both Long and short . All positions will be placed with TP and SL. *SL levels are calculated depending on the volatity of the market with the help of The ATR indicator . *TP levels are calculated depending on the Chosen Risk Reward ratio. *Signals are obtained using candlestick patterns ( engulfing ,inverted hammer and hanging man)  and filtred with Bollinger Bands  and Heikin Ashi Candles
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