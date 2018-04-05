Envelopes Martingale
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
This EA uses a very simple strategy by using Envelopes indicator to detect potential reversal signals filtred with n time crossover with upper and lower envelopes bands .
It uses Martingale for money management .
Inputs :
SMA_Period : The smoothed MA period on close prices for Envelopes indicator
Envelopes_deviation : the % deviation of the upper and lower envelopes bands
SL_Pips : the stop loss in pips
RR : the used risk reward ratio
lots : the initial lot to use in martingale sequence
lots_multiplicator : the lot multiplicator after a loss
lots_limit : the volume size upper limit
GMT_Starting_Hour : the desired starting working hour in GMT ( it should be in this format "HH:MN ")
GMT_Ending_Hour : the desired ending hour in GMT