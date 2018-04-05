Envelopes Martingale

This EA uses a very simple strategy by using Envelopes indicator to detect potential reversal signals filtred with n time crossover with upper and lower envelopes bands .

It uses Martingale for money management .

Inputs :

SMA_Period : The smoothed MA period on close prices for Envelopes indicator

Envelopes_deviation : the % deviation of the upper and lower envelopes bands

SL_Pips : the stop loss in pips

RR : the used risk reward ratio

lots : the initial lot to use in martingale sequence

lots_multiplicator : the lot multiplicator after a loss

lots_limit : the volume size upper limit

GMT_Starting_Hour : the desired starting working hour in GMT ( it should be in this format "HH:MN ")

GMT_Ending_Hour : the desired ending hour in GMT