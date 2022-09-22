MoonWalker MT5

  • Experts
  • Wei Tu
    Wei Tu

    Wei Tu

    4.1 (27)
    With a deep understanding of the foreign market, extensive experience in trading and developing quantitative trading systems, and a thorough understanding of financial markets, I am able to develop effective automated trading solutions by analyzing market data and continuously optimizing and
    6 products 1 signal 2 topics 58 comments
  • Version: 1.36
  • Updated: 17 January 2023
  • Activations: 10

MoonWalkerEA is an intelligent forex trading advisor that employs a nighttime scalping strategy.

MT4 version

User Manual

Supported currency pairs:

AUDCAD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,USDCHF

Features:

- Full automatic mode, automatically switch pairs every month

- Automatically detects the time zone and daylight saving time

- One order at a time, no martingale and grid

- Avoid slippage to the greatest extent by pending orders

- Advanced algorithms for tracking location, modification, and exiting

- Multiple exit mechanisms

-Strategies with high profit/loss ratios

-Strictly use stop-loss management so that every trade is guaranteed in advance

- Just install in one chart to run multiple pairs


Requirements:

  Time frame:    any period
  Minimum deposit:   $50
  Leverage:   1:500 and above
  Broker:   ECN account, hedge account
  VPS：   visual Windows desktop


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