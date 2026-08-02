Chronos Gold Vortex

Chronos Gold Vortex — Intelligent Grid Scalper for XAU/USD
Chronos Gold Vortex is a grid-type scalping Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines a DMI/ADX-based trend filter with dynamic risk management and a real-time visual dashboard directly on the chart.

Unlike traditional grid systems that operate "blindly," Chronos Gold Vortex only places pending orders when the ADX indicator confirms directional strength and the DI+/DI- crossover validates the trend bias, thus filtering out much of the noise characteristic of gold on lower timeframes.

🔑 Key Features
DMI/ADX Trend Filter: Evaluates trend strength (ADX) and direction (DI+/DI-) before enabling buy or sell signals.
Controlled Grid System: Places pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) with configurable distance and maximum quantity, preventing overexposure.

Dynamic and aggressive trailing stop: progressively adjusts the stop loss as the trade moves in your favor, with automatic breakeven.
Auto-close by profit target: automatically closes positions upon reaching the defined target in pips.
Flexible risk management: fixed lot size or automatic calculation based on the percentage of risk relative to the balance. Configurable time filter: allows you to limit trading to the sessions with the highest liquidity. Spread and margin control: blocks new trades if the spread exceeds the maximum allowed or if there is insufficient margin. Integrated visual panel: displays the ADX/DI status, current trend, pending orders, open positions, floating profit, and hourly session status on the chart in real time—all at a glance, without needing to open the trading terminal. ⚙️ Recommended Setup
Recommended Parameter
XAU/USD Pair (Gold)
Timeframe M5
Recommended Capital From $500 USD
Suggested Leverage 1:500
Recommended Broker IC Markets (low spreads and fast execution on Raw/ECN accounts)
Account Type ECN / Raw Spread with low latency
VPS Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted trading
Recommended products
Index Synthetics Deriv
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Experts
Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
Arbitrage Triad Pro
Gabriel Lopes Rocha De Moraes
Experts
Arbitrage Triad Pro – Advanced Triple Arbitrage Intelligence for the Forex Market Arbitrage Triad Pro is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that leverages an intelligent triple arbitrage system to quickly identify and capitalize on profit opportunities across multiple currency pairs—fully automated and precise. Designed for traders seeking accuracy, consistency, and efficiency , the EA combines advanced statistical analysis, real-time price monitoring , and instant order execution to maximize profit
Robot Titan Rex
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Asesor Experto (EA) totalmente automático, opera sin ayuda del usuario, se llama Titan T-REX Robot (TTREX_EA),actualizado a la versión 2, diseñado a base de cálculos matemáticos y experiencia del diseñador plasmado en operaciones complejas que tratan de usar todas las herramientas propias posibles. Funciona con todas las criptomonedas y/o divisas del mercado Forex. No caduca, ni pasa de moda ya que se puede configurar el PERIODO desde M1..15, M30, H1.... Utiliza Scalping de forma moderada busca
Emperor
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Possibilities of using the trading robot designer Monitoring real accounts https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360236 Ready-made files with settings are provided. Let's take a look at the trading robot designer's capabilities, grouping them into blocks for clarity. 1. Ready-made solutions vs. developing your own strategies Ready-made strategies: Instant start. No need to waste time on development—you can start automated trading right away. Proven algorithms. Strategies have been tested on historica
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Inteligente TRex Raptor Rapido
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Experts
Robot de Forex configurable al 100%, contiene los parámetros necesarios para configurar el EA Raptor de tal manera que no queme ni una cuenta (ver las tablas), Observe las tablas y elija la mejor configuración. Este EA le permite crear configuraciones seleccionando los parámetros adecuadamente. El EA Raptor se basa en el precio de apertura y si posible tendencia, marcando y adecuándose en cada paso.. por lo que tiene los siguientes parámetros: Lots Inicio(Volumen 1, 0.1 ,0.01).......0.01 (Poner
Msx AI Scalper Pro
Som Prakash Gehlot
Experts
MSX AI Scalper Pro Overview MSX AI Scalper Pro is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 designed primarily for BTCUSD. The Expert Advisor analyzes trend direction, market volatility and trend strength before opening a position. The trading logic combines a smoothed trend calculation, volatility analysis and trend-strength confirmation to help filter low-quality market conditions. Trade management and capital protection tools are integrated into the EA and operate automatically according
Queen Machine Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Queen Machine Gold v2.01 Intelligent Gold Trading System (XAUUSD) Queen Machine Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD with a unique combination of artificial intelligence and high-precision technical analysis. Key Features: GNN Market Structure (Graph Neural Network): Detects and analyzes the most relevant Support and Resistance levels in real time using a system of nodes and graphs. Evaluates the confluence of multiple historical levels, the strength of
Xauusd Devil
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Gold Devil MT5: The Ultimate XAUUSD Precision Scalper (1.01.2025 to 31.12.2025) Gold Devil is a high-performance Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the gold (XAUUSD) market. It utilizes a sophisticated trend-breakout algorithm combined with advanced volatility filters to capture high-probability movements with surgical precision. Why Choose Gold Devil? Proven Growth Potential: Based on rigorous 1-year backtesting on real tick data, Gold Devil demonstrated an exceptional ability to scale
CalcWave
Mohit Kumar
Experts
CalcWave EA: A Robust, Indicator-Free Trading Solution (Only for EURUSD daily & H1 chart) CalcWave is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor that relies purely on mathematical models and money management rules—no chart indicators are used for trade execution. Backed by over 20 years of trading experience, this EA treats trading as a business, not gambling, and adapts to today’s dynamic markets. Key Features Uses advanced price-action and statistical algorithms instead of visual indicators Co
ZakriaZU Dual Engine
Muhammad Zakria
Experts
Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor combines a primary trading engine with an optional secondary Micro Plus engine. Both engines can be controlled independently through the integrated dashboard, allowing the user to select the operating mode according to their trading preferences and account conditions. Strategy Overview The Main Engine analyses higher-timeframe price
Piporyx EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Experts
Piporyx EA MT5 – Breakout Pending Order Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Piporyx EA MT5 is a breakout-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured, rule-based trading with controlled risk management. This MT5 EA uses pending BuyStop and SellStop orders to capture confirmed market momentum during volatility expansion. The strategy is built for traders seeking a breakout strategy without martingale, grid, or high-risk recovery systems. It is optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)
PythonX TokyoFlow USDJPY
Abhinav Puri
Experts
PythonX TokyoFlow USDJPY EMA + MACD Momentum Engine for Intraday Precision PythonX TokyoFlow USDJPY is a professionally structured trading system developed specifically for the USDJPY pair on the M1 timeframe. It integrates trend analysis with momentum-based confirmation to identify structured intraday opportunities in fast-moving market conditions. Strategy Architecture The system is designed around a dual-layer approach that combines directional bias with momentum validation. This helps mainta
Aura Superstar MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker. Ne
Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH    H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection    Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech ($1,499) is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly aga
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
Experts
Greetings, fellow traders. EA Project 758 was created by a team of traders and programmers with 15 years of experience. EA Project 758 has been developed and refined over a period of 6 years. Through this process, we have achieved excellent results. The EA algorithm is proprietary and has no analogues. It incorporates universal and complex systems such as IR, developed personally by us. We designed a proprietary EA that embodies the behavior model of termites. These tiny insects are known for th
Impulse Hadge
Dilmurad Zamitov
Experts
English Version: ImpulseHedger XAU Tame the Gold Market with Mathematical Precision. Are you tired of "Grid" EAs that blow your account during long gold trends? Most grid systems fail because they lack a solid exit strategy for explosive moves. ImpulseHedger was specifically designed to turn Gold’s high volatility into a calculated advantage using a hybrid "Impulse Grid" and "Smart Shield" system. Key Features: Extended 7-Level Grid: A conservative lot progression ( $0.01$ to $0.03$ ) de
Goldistan EA
Sadaf Noreen
Experts
GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT5 – XAUUSD Gold Trading Robot Gold Trading Robot MT5 | XAUUSD Expert Advisor | Smart Money Concept EA | RSI Grid Trading System | Automated Gold Forex Robot Overview GOLDISTAN EA PRO MT5 is a professional automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader platform. The Expert Advisor integrates Smart Money Concept (SMC) market logic, RSI-based momentum filtering, and adaptive grid recovery management to execute trades under structured market condition
Algorion ScalpMaster Bleed Protection
Samir Salila
Experts
ALGORION ScalpMaster Bleed Protection | XAUUSD Gold EA for Prop Firm Professional Gold Scalping EA for XAUUSD with 4-Layer Drawdown Protection and Daily Loss Control. Prop Firm compatible, no Martingale, no Grid. Professional Gold Scalping EA for XAUUSD with 4-Layer Drawdown Protection and Daily Loss Control. Prop Firm compatible, no Martingale, no Grid. FORWARD TESTED: +163% on verified demo with 1.18 PF & controlled drawdown. Live results available on author's portfolio. BUILT FOR SURVIVAL
Solaris Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
SOLARIS SCALPER GOLD v2.00 — Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview Solaris Scalper Gold is an algorithmic scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading the XAU/USD pair (spot gold) on the M5 timeframe. Designed with a high-precision multi-filter architecture, it combines four classic technical indicators with real-time market structure analysis, generating entry signals only when there is complete confluence among its confirmation systems. The EA operates using pending Buy Sto
Xauusd PropFirm
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Experts
XAUUSD Trading Hours Configuration Before using the XAUUSD PropFirm EA , check the XAUUSD market opening time on your broker's MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . The START TIME parameter must be set to 1 hour after the market opens . Example Hantec Broker XAUUSD market opens at: 01:00 Set START TIME to: 02:00 Important: Each broker may use a different server time. Therefore, before trading, verify the XAUUSD market opening time in your MT5 platform and set the START TIME parameter to 1 hour after the market
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
Experts
Harmonizer EA  is a powerful grid trading tool that uses an  advanced algorithm to calculate entry positions for each individual trade. It is not overfitted to historical data, instead using market volatility to optimize itself. By using market volatility, the algorithm is able to adjust to changes in the market quickly and efficiently. This means that it is able to take advantage of opportunities in the market, while also being able to minimize risk by staying within pre-defined parameters. Ho
XAU Symmetrical Vacuum
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD SYMMETRICAL VACUUM AI   XAUUSD Symmetrical Vacuum AI is a flagship Gold trading system built upon the groundbreaking **Symmetrical Vacuum Theory**. Most commercial Expert Advisors lose money during market reversals because they rely on lagging momentum indicators. XAUUSD Symmetrical Vacuum AI solves this fundamental flaw by continuously measuring mathematical price expansion vs retracement. When Gold moves $X$ points and retraces $X$ points symmetrically, it creates a "Vacuum Void" in mar
USDJPY 70pct Win Rate Expert
Gaziz Zhumash
Experts
Unlock Profitable Forex Trading with the Precision Boost your trading performance with this expertly crafted Forex trading expert advisor, optimized for USD/JPY on 15-minute tick data. This EA combines powerful technical indicators and risk management to maximize profit potential while limiting risk. Designed for traders who value steady growth and automated strategies, this EA brings together proven methodologies for long and short entries and exits. Key Strategy Highlights: Technical Indicator
Alpha Vault BTC
Shipra Gupta
Experts
AlphaVault BTC — Intelligent Capital Management System for MetaTrader 5 AlphaVault BTC is a fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed exclusively for BTCUSD trading on the M30 timeframe . Built around an AI-inspired market intelligence framework, AlphaVault combines breakout detection, momentum validation, adaptive volatility analysis, and intelligent capital management to identify high-quality Bitcoin trading opportunities. Rather than chasing every market movement, A
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Experts
Ultra Power Gold (MT5 EA) — AMA-Powered Gold Scalper for XAUUSD MT5 Expert Advisor built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) entries + ATR-adaptive SL/TP, session filter, break-even & trailing. No grid. No martingale. Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files Download All EA What is Ultra Power Gold? Ultra Power Gold is a focused MT5 EA for XAUUSD that hunts strong trends with multi-check AMA momentum and protects capital with auto-sizing, fixed RR, ATR-based SL/TP, break
Apolo AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
APOLO AI - Advanced Algorithmic Trading System **Revolutionary Innovation in Automated Trading with AI** Apolo AI represents the cutting edge in algorithmic trading systems, fusing advanced Artificial Intelligence with years of professional trading experience. This system has been meticulously designed to operate on the USDCAD pair, demonstrating exceptional results with documented growth from 10k to 40k in annual backtests and similar results on live accounts. ## Cutting-Edge Technology -
Imperial Flow
Viktoriia Liubchak
Experts
Imperial Flow — Automated Strategy for XAUUSD (M1) Intelligent Expert Advisor with Dynamic StopLoss and TakeProfit Imperial Flow is a high-precision expert advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. The algorithm automatically determines optimal StopLoss and TakeProfit levels based on market volatility, trend strength, and local price structure. The system continuously adapts to real-time market conditions, minimizing risks and improving overall performance stability
Best Gold Trump Era Investing Ea
Mauricio Enrique Rojas Parejo
Experts
+4 Years of data. This is the best scalping trend following strategy during this Trump Era.  It has a compound interest system that will make you grow your account while keeping a moderate to low risk. This is not just a BS get-rich-quick bot. This is an actual price action based EA that will perform its best for the next +2 years. Its trades are taken based off of Market Trends, TRUE SnR levels and even ICT's Fair Value Gaps. This has all of the best trading knowledge into one simple EA. If you
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
Dragoljub Vujcic
Experts
Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies. Try our other EAs:  GET ONE FOR FREE!!!                       SELLER PAGE HERE -BROK
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Apex Drawdown Zero
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Experts
Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
Golden Tree
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.11 (18)
Experts
Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
Experts
AiQ Gen 2 - Precision Pending-Order Intelligence for Fast-Moving Markets. AiQ Gen 2 is built to identify developing market movement, prepare before the opportunity fully unfolds, and position with precision through intelligent pending orders. Instead of waiting until price has already reached the intended entry area, AiQ analyzes current market structure, direction, timing, volatility, and expansion potential before deciding where an order should be placed. It prepares before the move, but only
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Experts
Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Experts
SmartChoise Battery EA A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31  2025 The user manual is available via the link on my profile page This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior. It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution. The Battery EA includes
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
More from author
Super Trend Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Indicators
Super Trend Scalper v1.0 Overview The Super Trend Scalper is an advanced technical indicator designed specifically for scalping in the synthetic index Deriv market. It combines the power of three renowned technical indicators—SuperTrend, RSI, and MACD—to provide accurate and timely trading signals, ideal for traders looking to take advantage of short-term price movements with a high probability of success. Technical Methodology Main Components 1. Adaptive SuperTrend Uses the Average True Rang
Killer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
ORO Killer
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
KILLER XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Killer XAU/USD is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair. With an annual return of 200%, this EA combines advanced technical analysis with intelligent risk management to maximize trading opportunities in the gold market. KEY FEATURES Superior Performance Annual Return: 200% Optimized Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Specialized Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Controlled Drawdow
Exodia Eurusd Project
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Exodia Project EUR/USD Overview Exodia Project EUR/USD is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for automated trading of the EUR/USD currency pair. This algorithmic trading system is designed to operate on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe and has demonstrated exceptional performance in historical backtesting. Technical Specifications Required Configuration Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) Currency Pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1 hour) Minimum Recommended Capital: $1,000 USD Version: 2.0 Conf
Trend Scalper EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EUR/USD Trend Scalper - System Description The EUR/USD Trend Scalper is an automated and highly configurable Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour (H1) charts. It combines a trend-following strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with grid-mode trading capabilities, offering flexibility for both directional trading and controlled accumulation strategies. With a minimum recommended capital of $1,000 USD, the system is optimized to offer a b
Elephant Eurusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Elephant EUR/USD - Automated trading system designed exclusively for trading the EUR/USD pair on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. It uses a combined strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMA 10 and EMA 200) to identify dominant trends and high-probability entry points. Trading Requirements: Currency pair: EUR/USD only Timeframe: H1 (1-hour) Minimum recommended capital: $1,000 USD per 0.1 lot Broker with competitive spreads and fast execution Advanced Risk Management: Includes configurable
Poison Slayer EurUsd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Poison Slayer EUR/USD General Information Name: Poison Slayer EUR/USD Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Broker: IC Markets Currency Pair: EUR/USD Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Capital: USD $1,000 Version: 1.00 Developer: WorldInversor System Description Poison Slayer EUR/USD is an automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the EUR/USD pair on 1-hour charts. This system combines technical analysis based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with a risk management strateg
Danesha Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Danesha Xauusd EA Expert Advisor for Gold Trading (XAU/USD) Platform: MetaTrader 4 Pair: XAU/USD exclusively Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour) Minimum Balance: $5,000 USD Compatible with: Prop Firms ($5K and $10K accounts) Overview Danesha Xauusd is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold on 1-hour charts. It utilizes a combined strategy of exponential moving averages (EMAs) and RSI, with an advanced risk management system that includes controlled recovery through averaging d
Level Hard Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
LEVEL XAU/USD HARD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview LEVEL XAU/USD HARD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements a sophisticated pending order management strategy with dynamic trailing stops and intelligent spread control. Main Features Trading Strategy Pending Order System: Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop orders at dynamically calculated distances Adaptive Trailing Stop: Pro
Level Slow Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD General Description LEVEL SLOW XAU/USD is an Expert Advisor designed with a conservative and controlled approach to trading the XAU/USD (Gold/Dollar) pair on the H1 timeframe. This automated system implements advanced frequency controls that limit the opening of trades, making it ideal for Prop Firm accounts and traders seeking sustained and controlled capital growth. Main Features Controlled Trading Strategy Intelligent Frequency System: Control by number of candlesticks an
Power Fusion Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Power Plus XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Power Plus XAU/USD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It combines the precision of the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator with the directional strength of the ADX (Average Directional Index) to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the gold market. This EA utilizes a highly optimized mean-reversion strategy, leveraging overbought and oversold l
Scalper Sniper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Sniper Scalper XAUUSD Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 OVERVIEW Sniper Scalper XAUUSD is an automated trading Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) on the M5 timeframe. This EA uses a high-precision scalping strategy based on candlestick pattern analysis, body size, and signal detection in consecutive rows to identify entry opportunities with an excellent risk-reward ratio. MAIN FEATURES Trading Strategy Type: Precision Scalping w
Killer Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Killer Scalper XAUUSD MT4 Professional Scalping Expert Advisor for Gold Trading Overview Killer Scalper XAUUSD is a high-precision automated trading system designed specifically for scalping gold (XAU/USD). Built with advanced RSI and Stochastic filters, this EA identifies optimal entry points during high-volatility sessions, maximizing profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. ️ Technical Specifications Parameter Specification Trading Pair XAU/USD (Gold) Time
ADX Scalper Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ADX Scalper XAU/USD Overview ADX Scalper XAU/USD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the gold pair (XAU/USD) using the ADX indicator as its primary trend filter. This EA combines scalping strategies with advanced risk management, making it ideal for both personal and proprietary trading accounts. Main Features Trading Strategy Main Indicator: ADX (Average Directional Index) Trend Filter: Uses +DI and -DI to confirm market direction Order System: BuyStop and
Making Scalper Hard GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Making Scalper Hard Gold - Professional EA for XAU/USD Description Making Scalper Hard Gold is an advanced scalping Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This automated system combines multiple technical trading strategies to maximize opportunities in the gold market, one of the most volatile and liquid assets in the financial market. Key Features Multi-Strategy System The Expert Advisor (EA) implements three complementary trading systems:
Ichimoku Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
ICHIMOKU SCALPER GOLD Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading OVERVIEW Ichimoku Scalper Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar) using the powerful Ichimoku Kinko Hyo technical analysis system. This EA combines the precision of Ichimoku with an adaptive grid strategy and professional risk management, ideal for traders seeking consistency in one of the most volatile and liquid markets. ️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Operating P
OBV Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
OBV Scalper GOLD MT4 Description OBV Scalper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) using the On Balance Volume (OBV) indicator to detect divergences and high-probability scalping opportunities. The EA automatically identifies bullish and bearish divergences between price and volume, placing strategic pending orders with integrated risk management and dynamic trailing stops. ️ Technical Specifications Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe:
Bolinger Sniper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Bollinger Scalper Gold EA General Information Name: Bollinger Scalper Gold Version: 2.00 Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Recommended Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 (5 minutes) Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Developer: Worldinversor 2025 System Description Bollinger Scalper Gold is an automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using a Bollinger Bands-based strategy combined with an intelligent Grid Trading system. The EA identifies overbought and overso
Stochastic Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
STOCHASTIC SCALPER MT4 Description A professional automated trading system specializing in XAU/USD that combines the power of the Stochastic oscillator with an adaptive grid strategy. Designed to capture rapid market movements through precise overbought and oversold signals, optimizing each trade with advanced risk management. Key Features Intelligent Trading System Real-time analysis with Stochastic (5,3,3) optimized for M5 Adaptive grid with strategic pending orders Double confirmat
Emas Gold Sniper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
EMAS GOLD SNIPER Expert Advisor for Automated Trading in XAU/USD OVERVIEW EMAS GOLD SNIPER is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the gold market (XAU/USD) using an advanced exponential moving average crossover strategy combined with an optimized risk management system. This automated system identifies precise entry points by analyzing crossovers between two exponential moving averages, executing strategically placed pending orders to capture favorable price mo
Psar MAC PRO
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
PSAR MAC PRO Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS Currency Pair: XAU/USD (Gold) Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Recommended Lot Size: 0.20 - 0.50 lots DESCRIPTION PSAR MAC PRO is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD). It combines the precision of the Parabolic SAR to identify trend changes with the power of the MACD and its advanced divergence detection system, creating high-pr
Magic Vac
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
MAGIC VAC XAU/USD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview MAGIC VAC XAU/USD is a next-generation Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD (Gold) pair on MetaTrader 4. It utilizes an advanced multi-strategy analysis system that combines seven different technical indicators to generate highly accurate trading signals. Key Features Intelligent Multi-Strategy System Parabolic SAR: Trend and reversal point identification MACD: Momentum analysis and signal crossovers RSI: Overboug
Machine Scalper
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Machine Scalper XAUUSD Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading OVERVIEW Machine Scalper XAUUSD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading the gold market (XAU/USD) using high-precision scalping strategies. Developed with adaptive machine learning technology, this EA combines proven technical indicators with artificial intelligence to maximize trading opportunities in the volatile gold market. KEY FEATURES Intelligent Trading System Adaptive Machine Learning: The
HFT Scalper Premium Xauusd
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
HFT Scalper Premium XAUUSD Professional Description HFT Scalper Premium XAUUSD is an advanced Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) using a high-frequency grid scalping strategy. This automated system uses strategically placed pending orders to capture market movements in both directions. Key Features Strategy: Grid trading with configurable entry levels Timeframe: M15 (15 minutes) - optimized for a balance between signal frequency and quality Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD
Quantum Macd Bolinger MT4
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Quantum MACD Bollinger EA Professional Trading System for XAUUSD Quantum MACD Bollinger is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD), combining the power of MACD momentum indicators with Bollinger Band volatility analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features Dual Indicator Synergy: Integrates MACD crossover signals, zero line crossovers, and Bollinger Band bounce/breakout/compression patterns for precise entry timing Mult
Phoenix FX XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Phoenix FX Moving Averages EA Expert Advisor for XAU/USD - Optimized for Prop Firms Version: 1.10 | Timeframe: M5 | Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Overview Phoenix FX is an algorithmic Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on a 5-minute timeframe. It combines a moving average crossover system with advanced risk management, ideal for traders who use prop firms and seek consistent results. Main Features Trading System: EMA crossover-based strategy (configurable 10/30 per
Power Bear y Bull EA
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Power Bear & Bull EA v2.00 Institutional Expert Advisor for XAU/USD OVERVIEW Power Bear & Bull EA is a professional-grade automated trading system specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD (Gold) pair using an advanced multi-indicator strategy. The EA combines Bollinger Bands technical analysis, Bulls/Bears Power indicators, and Fractal patterns to identify high-probability entry points in the gold market. This Expert Advisor has been optimized for traders operating with Prop Firms and med
Evolution XAU EA
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Evolution XAU EA v2.00 Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor for XAU/USD Overview Evolution XAU EA is a state-of-the-art automated trading system designed specifically for trading the XAU/USD pair (Gold vs. Dollar). It combines three proven technical strategies into a single intelligent algorithm, enabling strategic diversification that maximizes market entry opportunities. Implemented Strategies The EA uses a multi-strategy approach where any of the three systems can generate valid trading signals:
Smart Concept GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Smart Scalper Gold Professional Expert Advisor with Smart Money Concepts OVERVIEW Smart Scalper Gold is an advanced automated trading system specifically designed to trade high-volatility instruments like XAUUSD (Gold), using an institutional methodology based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). This EA implements professional institutional market analysis techniques, identifying liquidity zones, institutional order blocks, and fair value gaps to execute high-probability trades on short timefram
The Emas GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
The Emas GOLD - Professional Expert Advisor Overview The Emas GOLD is a state-of-the-art automated Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. This system combines an EMA Pullback strategy with an intelligent grid-based pending order management system, optimized to capture market movements with high precision and controlled risk management. Key Features EMA Pullback Trading System Triple EMA: Uses 3 exponential moving averages (9, 21, 55)
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review