Chronos Gold Vortex — Intelligent Grid Scalper for XAU/USD

Chronos Gold Vortex is a grid-type scalping Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the M5 timeframe. It combines a DMI/ADX-based trend filter with dynamic risk management and a real-time visual dashboard directly on the chart.





Unlike traditional grid systems that operate "blindly," Chronos Gold Vortex only places pending orders when the ADX indicator confirms directional strength and the DI+/DI- crossover validates the trend bias, thus filtering out much of the noise characteristic of gold on lower timeframes.





🔑 Key Features

DMI/ADX Trend Filter: Evaluates trend strength (ADX) and direction (DI+/DI-) before enabling buy or sell signals.

Controlled Grid System: Places pending orders (Buy Stop/Sell Stop) with configurable distance and maximum quantity, preventing overexposure.





Dynamic and aggressive trailing stop: progressively adjusts the stop loss as the trade moves in your favor, with automatic breakeven.

Auto-close by profit target: automatically closes positions upon reaching the defined target in pips.

Flexible risk management: fixed lot size or automatic calculation based on the percentage of risk relative to the balance. Configurable time filter: allows you to limit trading to the sessions with the highest liquidity. Spread and margin control: blocks new trades if the spread exceeds the maximum allowed or if there is insufficient margin. Integrated visual panel: displays the ADX/DI status, current trend, pending orders, open positions, floating profit, and hourly session status on the chart in real time—all at a glance, without needing to open the trading terminal. ⚙️ Recommended Setup

Recommended Parameter

XAU/USD Pair (Gold)

Timeframe M5

Recommended Capital From $500 USD

Suggested Leverage 1:500

Recommended Broker IC Markets (low spreads and fast execution on Raw/ECN accounts)

Account Type ECN / Raw Spread with low latency

VPS Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted trading