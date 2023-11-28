Eternal Engine EA MT4

Eternal Engine is an advanced EA that integrates multiple indicators with grid and Martingale strategies. Its core feature is precise entry point control, enabling it to perform exceptionally well even in complex market environments. Eternal Engine EA offers numerous trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads, and ensures accurate execution of every trade through strict entry point management. The strategy has been proven in live trading, providing over a year of low-drawdown real-time signals. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, Eternal Engine EA delivers an outstanding trading experience.

Features:

Suitable currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD

Load timeframe: Any

All-day trading

Customizable grid distance and volume multiplier

Customizable number of symbols allowed to trade simultaneously

Customizable drawdown range allowed for trading

Multiple means to control risk

Not sensitive to spread, suitable for various platforms

Suitable for accounts with small capital

About the Choice of Trading Pairs

Eternal Engine supports multi-pair trading, allowing users to flexibly select pairs based on their risk preferences and strategy requirements.

Single Pair Recommendation: AUDCAD

When running a single-pair strategy with AUDCAD, Eternal Engine demonstrates exceptional performance. The strategy delivers higher profitability and lower drawdown, making it particularly suitable for traders seeking stable returns. Due to the volatility characteristics and market dynamics of AUDCAD, floating losses tend to be shorter in duration, perfectly aligning with the core advantages of the Martingale strategy. This enhances capital efficiency while reducing drawdown pressure on the account.

Multi-Pair Trading: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD

When running a multi-pair strategy, Eternal Engine can capture more market opportunities, offering increased daily trading activity. However, multi-pair trading also involves higher risk exposure, with longer potential durations of floating losses and a greater likelihood of drawdowns. It requires stricter capital management, making it more suitable for traders with a higher risk tolerance who can balance potential returns and risks to maintain account stability.







