Eternal Engine EA MT4
- Experts
-
Wei TuWith a deep understanding of the foreign market, extensive experience in trading and developing quantitative trading systems, and a thorough understanding of financial markets, I am able to develop effective automated trading solutions by analyzing market data and continuously optimizing and
- Version: 2.20
- Updated: 19 November 2024
- Activations: 10
signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2220467
Next price: $699
setfile：
Features:
- Suitable currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD
- Load timeframe: Any
- All-day trading
- Customizable grid distance and volume multiplier
- Customizable number of symbols allowed to trade simultaneously
- Customizable drawdown range allowed for trading
- Multiple means to control risk
- Not sensitive to spread, suitable for various platforms
- Suitable for accounts with small capital
About the Choice of Trading Pairs
Eternal Engine supports multi-pair trading, allowing users to flexibly select pairs based on their risk preferences and strategy requirements.
Single Pair Recommendation: AUDCAD
When running a single-pair strategy with AUDCAD, Eternal Engine demonstrates exceptional performance. The strategy delivers higher profitability and lower drawdown, making it particularly suitable for traders seeking stable returns. Due to the volatility characteristics and market dynamics of AUDCAD, floating losses tend to be shorter in duration, perfectly aligning with the core advantages of the Martingale strategy. This enhances capital efficiency while reducing drawdown pressure on the account.
Multi-Pair Trading: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD
When running a multi-pair strategy, Eternal Engine can capture more market opportunities, offering increased daily trading activity. However, multi-pair trading also involves higher risk exposure, with longer potential durations of floating losses and a greater likelihood of drawdowns. It requires stricter capital management, making it more suitable for traders with a higher risk tolerance who can balance potential returns and risks to maintain account stability.
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