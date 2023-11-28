Eternal Engine EA MT5

5
  • Experts
  • Wei Tu
    Wei Tu

    Wei Tu

    4.1 (27)
    With a deep understanding of the foreign market, extensive experience in trading and developing quantitative trading systems, and a thorough understanding of financial markets, I am able to develop effective automated trading solutions by analyzing market data and continuously optimizing and
    6 products 1 signal 2 topics 58 comments
  • Version: 2.30
  • Updated: 22 January 2025
  • Activations: 10

Eternal Engine is an advanced EA that integrates multiple indicators with grid and Martingale strategies. Its core feature is precise entry point control, enabling it to perform exceptionally well even in complex market environments. Eternal Engine EA offers numerous trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads, and ensures accurate execution of every trade through strict entry point management. The strategy has been proven in live trading, providing over a year of low-drawdown real-time signals. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, Eternal Engine EA delivers an outstanding trading experience.

MT4 version    User Manual

signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2220467

Next price: $699

setfile for 4 pairs:

High Risk    Medium Risk    Low Risk

setfile for AUDCAD:

High Risk    Medium Risk    Low Risk

Features:

  • Suitable currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD 
  • Load timeframe: Any
  • All-day trading
  • Customizable grid distance and volume multiplier
  • Customizable number of symbols allowed to trade simultaneously
  • Customizable drawdown range allowed for trading
  • Multiple means to control risk
  • Not sensitive to spread, suitable for various platforms
  • Suitable for accounts with small capital

About the Choice of Trading Pairs

Eternal Engine supports multi-pair trading, allowing users to flexibly select pairs based on their risk preferences and strategy requirements.

Single Pair Recommendation: AUDCAD
When running a single-pair strategy with AUDCAD, Eternal Engine demonstrates exceptional performance. The strategy delivers higher profitability and lower drawdown, making it particularly suitable for traders seeking stable returns. Due to the volatility characteristics and market dynamics of AUDCAD, floating losses tend to be shorter in duration, perfectly aligning with the core advantages of the Martingale strategy. This enhances capital efficiency while reducing drawdown pressure on the account.

Multi-Pair Trading: GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDNZD
When running a multi-pair strategy, Eternal Engine can capture more market opportunities, offering increased daily trading activity. However, multi-pair trading also involves higher risk exposure, with longer potential durations of floating losses and a greater likelihood of drawdowns. It requires stricter capital management, making it more suitable for traders with a higher risk tolerance who can balance potential returns and risks to maintain account stability.


Reviews 22
Correcttrader FONT
649
Correcttrader FONT 2025.07.04 06:31 
 

After using it for some time in a real account, I had some grid exposure, and to be honest I was not comfortable with them. Staying in the market for over a week, the trades closed with some real profit. So far so good, but to be comfortable, I had to lower my exposure overal. Do not fall in the trap by taking too much risk. if use properly, this should be a good working EA, although using GRID hold some risk. I have turned my grid spread wider, and my martingale calculation smaller. You need to be aware of that risk.

clemens Hofgaard hansen
237
clemens Hofgaard hansen 2025.03.10 16:58 
 

Works

John Lim
1026
John Lim 2024.11.19 11:54 
 

Honestly, when I see a martingale EA, I'm always afraid is just going to blow the account. But Eternal Engine has changed my mind, thanks to Wei Tu for this EA. As an author, he has always response to my questions. Been Using EE for 3 months now, set at low risk for peace of mind. Thank you again.

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ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (46)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.43 (47)
Experts
For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Sentinel MT5
Luca Barone
4.95 (38)
Experts
Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
More from author
Close All Windows
Wei Tu
Utilities
这款专为MetaTrader 5设计的EA（Expert Advisor），能够在加载后自动关闭所有图表，并立即从当前图表中自行移除。它适合那些希望快速清理所有图表，并避免手动关闭每个图表的用户。 功能特点： 一次性清理： 加载后立即关闭所有打开的图表。 自动移除： 执行完毕后，EA自动从当前图表中移除，无需手动操作。 快速高效： 适用于快速清理交易环境，特别适合在需要快速重置或结束交易日的情境。 使用说明： 只需将此EA添加到任何一个图表上，它将自动执行关闭所有图表的操作并自行移除。使用前，请确保已保存所有重要的图表数据和设置。 风险提示： 请谨慎使用此EA，以防不小心关闭重要图表。 适用于MetaTrader 5平台。 技术支持： 如有任何技术问题或需求，请联系我以获得帮助。
FREE
MoonWalker MT4
Wei Tu
Experts
MoonWalkerEA is an intelligent forex trading advisor that employs a nighttime scalping strategy.  MT5 version User Manual Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,USDCHF Features: - Full automatic mode, automatically switch pairs every month - Automatically detects the time zone and daylight saving time - One order at a time, no martingale and grid - Avoid slippage to the greatest extent by pending orders - Advanced algorithms for tr
Eternal Engine EA MT4
Wei Tu
Experts
Eternal Engine is an advanced EA that integrates multiple indicators with grid and Martingale strategies. Its core feature is precise entry point control, enabling it to perform exceptionally well even in complex market environments. Eternal Engine EA offers numerous trading opportunities, is not sensitive to spreads, and ensures accurate execution of every trade through strict entry point management. The strategy has been proven in live trading, providing over a year of low-drawdown real-time s
Way To Stars MT4
Wei Tu
5 (3)
Experts
Way To Stars is a night scalping EA specifically designed to trade during periods of low market volatility to capitalize on low-risk opportunities. This night scalping EA focuses on capturing small price movements for frequent trading, thereby accumulating profits over time. It employs strict stop-loss measures to limit potential losses per trade, ensuring effective risk management. Way To Stars is a genuine and honest trading system that does not rely on purported neural networks, artificial in
MoonWalker MT5
Wei Tu
Experts
MoonWalkerEA is an intelligent forex trading advisor that employs a nighttime scalping strategy. MT4 version User Manual Supported currency pairs: AUDCAD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURCHF,EURGBP,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,USDCHF Features: - Full automatic mode, automatically switch pairs every month - Automatically detects the time zone and daylight saving time - One order at a time, no martingale and grid - Avoid slippage to the greatest extent by pending orders - Advanced algorithms for tra
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Correcttrader FONT
649
Correcttrader FONT 2025.07.04 06:31 
 

After using it for some time in a real account, I had some grid exposure, and to be honest I was not comfortable with them. Staying in the market for over a week, the trades closed with some real profit. So far so good, but to be comfortable, I had to lower my exposure overal. Do not fall in the trap by taking too much risk. if use properly, this should be a good working EA, although using GRID hold some risk. I have turned my grid spread wider, and my martingale calculation smaller. You need to be aware of that risk.

DropStacker
70
DropStacker 2025.05.17 02:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rogue
80
Rogue 2025.05.16 16:40 
 

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wibo
83
wibo 2025.05.15 16:46 
 

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clemens Hofgaard hansen
237
clemens Hofgaard hansen 2025.03.10 16:58 
 

Works

Hien
56
Hien 2025.01.15 02:42 
 

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SmilingHer
51
SmilingHer 2025.01.14 08:51 
 

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king1898
470
king1898 2024.12.24 03:29 
 

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John Lim
1026
John Lim 2024.11.19 11:54 
 

Honestly, when I see a martingale EA, I'm always afraid is just going to blow the account. But Eternal Engine has changed my mind, thanks to Wei Tu for this EA. As an author, he has always response to my questions. Been Using EE for 3 months now, set at low risk for peace of mind. Thank you again.

ｓｈａｈｚ
198
ｓｈａｈｚ 2024.09.19 11:14 
 

Wei Tu makes really good products. I have had the Eternal Engine and Way To Stars for a few weeks now and I didnt want to leave a review until I have some solid data. Eternal Engine and Way To Stars are similar in functionalities, but different in execution. WTS runs only at non-volatile times and Eternal Engine runs all day long. Grid strategy has its advantage when its managed properly. Set your risk apetite to low and just let it run. The DD is very bearable and it makes pretty good profits too. Wei Tu is also very helpful in answering all my questions and enquiries. I can be a little annoying with my questions and I have pushed some developers to the edge with my questions. But that's just me because this is how I know if I am willing to invest in the EA in the first place or not. If you cant entertain enquiries, you don't deserve my money. Wei Tu is very calm and very helpful. Right from the start, he entertained all my enquiries, provided the setfile, and even guided through the entire installation process. That itself is worth of the investment that you do. Highly recommended!

michael
92
michael 2024.07.26 03:46 
 

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Alex
95
Alex 2024.07.11 09:35 
 

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summerX2
72
summerX2 2024.07.06 18:27 
 

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Anuwat Kowvarin
323
Anuwat Kowvarin 2024.07.04 03:17 
 

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zxfzxf
65
zxfzxf 2024.07.01 06:17 
 

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sdjikoal
73
sdjikoal 2024.06.29 18:20 
 

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[Deleted] 2024.06.28 03:11 
 

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Wenham
112
Wenham 2024.06.26 17:55 
 

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Tang Ming
51
Tang Ming 2024.05.14 10:11 
 

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nong cafe
55
nong cafe 2024.02.01 07:59 
 

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Wei Tu
8069
Reply from developer Wei Tu 2024.02.02 08:10
Thanks your affirmation. Your suggestion makes sense, I will release a low risk signals later.
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