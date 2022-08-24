SmartFractal
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
The fractal indicator shows the latest support and resistance levels. If the price breaks through the level and is fixed, the indicator draws a rhombus of yellow or crimson color signaling a possible continuation of the movement towards the breakdown.
Indicator Settings:
- BarCount: sets the minimum number of bars required to build a fractal.
It is better to use the indicator in conjunction with other indicators.
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