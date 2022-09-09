DESCRIPTION





The EasyFollowerTrader Bot4 DayTrade indicator always trades with the trend. Thus, the indicator, at first, observes the trend of the average of the highs and lows of the candles of the selected time-frame. Then see if this trend is in line with the trend of the daily chart to operate in favor of the major trend. When these two charts are moving in the same direction, we have the highest probability of winnings. We will call this region the region of high probability of gain.





In the region of high probability of gain, the indicator will indicate the best entry points from candlestick, which can be represented by contraction signals or micro reversals, such as candlesticks: Insider Bar, Engulfing and PinBar.





The EasyFollowerTrader indicator displays candles in the following colors:





Insider bar <--> Color Gold

Pin bar <--> Color Berge

Engulf bar <--> Color Blue





To facilitate the Trader's operation, regions of low probability of gain are shown with black candle. Thus, the Trader will have no distractions during the stock market or index futures operation.

The EasyFollowerTrader indicator can be used on any timeframe below 60min.









BENEFITS





Trading with the trend is the best cost-benefit in the long run. Don't waste your money trading against the trend.





EasyFollowerTrader indicator will offer the best entries, with high winning probability and best Pay-off. The EasyFollowerTrader indicator is fully efficient in capturing big moves in the direction of the majority trend. So don't make multiple entries! Use strategies with very long targets and short stops, as it will increase the profit margin of your trade.





Use the EasyFollowerTrader indicator to trade both the futures index and the stock market.









RECOMMENDATIONS





It is important to make entries only after the high (Buy) or low (Sell) breakout of the entry candlestick: Insider Bar, Engulf and PinBar. The entry must be made immediately after the breakout of the entry candle! Thus, if this break does not occur, disregard the entry. Wait for the next one! Be patient!