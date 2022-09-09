EasyFollowerTrader Bot4 DayTrade

DESCRIPTION

The EasyFollowerTrader Bot4 DayTrade indicator always trades with the trend. Thus, the indicator, at first, observes the trend of the average of the highs and lows of the candles of the selected time-frame. Then see if this trend is in line with the trend of the daily chart to operate in favor of the major trend. When these two charts are moving in the same direction, we have the highest probability of winnings. We will call this region the region of high probability of gain.

In the region of high probability of gain, the indicator will indicate the best entry points from candlestick, which can be represented by contraction signals or micro reversals, such as candlesticks: Insider Bar, Engulfing and PinBar.

The EasyFollowerTrader indicator displays candles in the following colors:

Insider bar <--> Color Gold
Pin bar <--> Color Berge
Engulf bar <--> Color Blue

To facilitate the Trader's operation, regions of low probability of gain are shown with black candle. Thus, the Trader will have no distractions during the stock market or index futures operation.
The EasyFollowerTrader indicator can be used on any timeframe below 60min.


BENEFITS

Trading with the trend is the best cost-benefit in the long run. Don't waste your money trading against the trend.

EasyFollowerTrader indicator will offer the best entries, with high winning probability and best Pay-off. The EasyFollowerTrader indicator is fully efficient in capturing big moves in the direction of the majority trend. So don't make multiple entries! Use strategies with very long targets and short stops, as it will increase the profit margin of your trade.

Use the EasyFollowerTrader indicator to trade both the futures index and the stock market.


RECOMMENDATIONS

It is important to make entries only after the high (Buy) or low (Sell) breakout of the entry candlestick: Insider Bar, Engulf and PinBar. The entry must be made immediately after the breakout of the entry candle! Thus, if this break does not occur, disregard the entry. Wait for the next one! Be patient!
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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