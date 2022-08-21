Trend Arrow Super

5


Trend Arrow Super

The indicator not repaint or change its data.

A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals.

Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations.


  • Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy.

  • Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the market to sell.



Recensioni 4
Yik Hung Lai
544
Yik Hung Lai 2025.02.11 14:14 
 

highly recommend

RAYAN
97
RAYAN 2024.09.20 07:27 
 

working perfectly with combination of SYSTEM TREND ARROW ..!!!

