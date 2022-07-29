Meta Archer
- Experts
- Samir Tabarcia
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Requirements
- Optimized to work with EURUSD, (but it will work on any pair)
- For timeframe 15m and 1H, (but it will work on any timeframe)
- Minimum recommended deposit is $500
- for initial lot set to 0.01,
Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copy at 60$ Then it will be update up to 350$
- You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments)
-
- ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
- Setup is very easy.
- Simply run the EA on the EURUSD pair 1H or 15m chart and just press ok
(Money Management)
- Lot
- Lots Martingale (Multiplier)
- Distance Pips Sets (1-2-3)
- Close Profit Pips