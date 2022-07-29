Meta Archer

Requirements

  • Optimized to work with EURUSD,  (but it will work on any pair)
  • For timeframe 15m and 1H, (but it will work on any timeframe)
  • Minimum recommended deposit is $500 
  • for initial lot set to 0.01,

Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copy at 60$ Then it will be update up to 350$



  •  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments)

  • ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results.
  • Setup is very easy. 
  • Simply run the EA on the EURUSD pair 1H or 15m chart and just press ok

(Money Management)

  • Lot                              
  • Lots Martingale (Multiplier)
  • Distance Pips Sets (1-2-3) 
  • Close Profit Pips


Video Meta Archer
