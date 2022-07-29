Meta Archer

Requirements Optimized to work with EURUSD. For timeframe 15. Minimum recommended deposit is $1000 for initial lot set to 0.01 Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$ You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) The EA will work on any frame time OR any pair chart ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very easy. Simply run the EA on the EURUSD pair 15m chart and just press ok (Money Mana